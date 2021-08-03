DataGen and Sage Growth Partners Release New Healthcare Report Detailing Rising Market Forces and Changes in Payment Reform

ALBANY, N.Y., Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DataGen , a healthcare analytics company, and Sage Growth Partners , an agency that accelerates commercial success for growth-minded health organizations, released a new market report detailing rising market forces and changes in payment reform that providers must address to stay relevant in the future of healthcare.

The report, A Provider Outlook on Value-Based Innovations in Care Delivery, reflects findings from executives at 103 leading health systems, hospitals, accountable care organizations, integrated delivery networks, academic medical centers, and physician practices on the prevalence and implications of new industry trends. Key findings include:

The market anticipates accelerated movement of patient care to settings beyond the hospital. The future of healthcare requires data-driven tools and technology to enable this shift in care delivery.

Innovation in care delivery models is quickly rising to the top of hospital and health system priorities.

Hospital and health system leaders now view telehealth and remote patient monitoring as critical to success.

There will be an acceleration and renewed interest in value-based care delivery models.

"The top three rising healthcare forces – care delivery outside the hospital, a shift towards tech-enabled care, and care coordination to prevent gaps in care – are key drivers for reforming how healthcare is delivered," said Al Campanella, President of DataGen . "Providers believe these trends will persist and are driving to enable innovations in care delivery."

"The shift in healthcare delivery beyond the hospital is inevitable and offers new opportunities for healthcare innovation and payment reform," said Stephanie Kovalick, Chief Strategy Officer for Sage Growth Partners . "Our research shows that providers on the forefront of care delivery are looking to data-driven tools and technology to help integrate these innovations in care delivery and drive reform."

About DataGen

For more than 20 years, DataGen has been an essential partner to healthcare organizations across the country, illustrating the financial implications of payment policy changes and promoting a pragmatic view of how changes will affect revenue and profitability. DataGen provides data analytic support to hospitals, health systems, state hospital associations and other healthcare groups across the nation as they strive to improve quality, outcomes and financial performance. Drawing on specialized health policy and payment expertise, as well as in-depth understanding of the power of analytics to drive change, DataGen simplifies the complexities of healthcare payment change. For more information, visit

www.datagen.info .

About Sage Growth Partners

Sage Growth Partners accelerates commercial success for healthcare organizations through a singular focus on growth. The company helps its clients thrive amid the complexities of a rapidly changing marketplace with deep domain expertise and an integrated application of research, strategy, and marketing. Visit www.sage-growth.com for more information.

