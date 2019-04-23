DataGrail Expands Executive Team with Key Sales Leadership Hire

SAN MATEO, Calif., April 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- DataGrail, the first purpose-built privacy management platform to help companies comply with GDPR, CCPA and impending privacy regulations, today announced that it has appointed Mikhail "Misha" Nikitin as its first Vice President of Sales. Misha will direct its overall sales leadership strategy to continue driving its meteoric momentum. He joins DataGrail with more than a decade of global sales excellence, with a focus in privacy management and Silicon Valley startups.

"Privacy regulations have reached a tipping point, and will soon become ubiquitous, making this the perfect time to expand our sales leadership team," said Daniel Barber, CEO & Co-founder, DataGrail. "Misha is a seasoned privacy management professional, who recognizes the need for privacy management to move beyond the status quo. His insight and relationships will prove invaluable to DataGrail."

Misha joins DataGrail from TrustArc, where he served as Director of International Business Development and Sales. At TrustArc, Misha was responsible for sales and business operations across EMEA and APAC, developing go-to-market strategy, budgeting and forecasting, consistently growing its annual recurring revenue (ARR). Prior to TrustArc, Misha held financial service positions with Bear Stearns Investment Bank, Chase, and Franklin Templeton Investments. Misha earned his BS in Economics from Saint Petersburg State University.

"The reality is that privacy management solutions from the last decade are ill-equipped for a new era of privacy regulation--it's like a bandaid on a bullet wound," said Misha. "DataGrail represents a logical iteration for privacy management solutions to integrate business systems and streamline compliance--I am excited to join now, as we write the next chapter of DataGrail's growth together."

Meet Misha and the DataGrail team at the IAPP Summit in DC from May 1-3 -- Booth #523 or book a meeting directly with Misha.

Read more on the DataGrail blog

About DataGrail

DataGrail is the first purpose-built privacy management platform that ensures sustained compliance with the GDPR, CCPA, and more. DataGrail directly integrates with more than 100 business systems, such as Salesforce, Adobe, and Oracle, enabling companies to discover and map personal data in seconds--not weeks or even months. DataGrail's direct integrations allow companies to operationalize the privacy request workflow in minutes and unify email preferences across all customer facing applications. Customers include Databricks, G2, and SaaStr. To learn more, please visit datagrail.io or follow DataGrail on Twitter and LinkedIn .

