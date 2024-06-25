DataGrail Redefines Data Privacy With New Consent Product, Sets New Standard for Consumer Choice

DataGrail Takes On Legacy Consent Management Platform with New No-Code Solution that Takes Away the Busy Work for Privacy Teams & Exceeds Consumer Expectations

SAN FRANCISCO, June 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, DataGrail , a leader in data privacy, unveiled DataGrail Consent—a modern consent product that empowers brands to put consumers' privacy expectations first and easily meet emerging regulatory requirements. The no-code solution is the first of its kind, providing enterprises with a dynamic, adaptable, deeply customizable, and easy-to-use solution that starts a privacy dialogue, not ends it.

Introducing DataGrail Consent

"The consent market is ready for a shakeup. Non-native, clunky consent banners erode customer trust and require customers to select their preferences multiple times. Outdated policies and legacy technologies are the foundation of legacy consent solutions, making legacy tools unnecessarily complex for brands to implement and consumers to use," said Daniel Barber , CEO of DataGrail. "Our team had the opportunity to rethink the consent experience from the ground up, making it work for our users and their customers. With DataGrail Consent, global consumer brands can engage in an important privacy dialogue with users that feels authentic and builds trust while allowing organizations to remain vigilant and compliant."

DataGrail Consent reimagines consent to eliminate existing privacy blindspots

Data privacy requests are surging across the globe. Yet a recent audit of 5,000 businesses revealed that 75% of organizations did not honor a person's right to opt out of being tracked by online trackers and, therefore, are not compliant.

"The fact that most organizations aren't respecting their customers' consent requests— whether they know it or not — is a wake-up call for any organization responsible for gaining consent," added Barber. "In many instances, these companies aren't ignoring their customers–the products they use were not built to meet the new, competing consent demands."

Additionally, the market's leading experts agree that the industry is ripe for a solution that benefits consumers and businesses alike.

"Complexity is the enemy of progress," said Richard Arney, Co-author of the California Privacy Rights Act (CPRA). "Consumers are unsure of the steps they need to take to safeguard their privacy and businesses are unsure of what to do to avoid litigation in a hot regulatory landscape. The industry needs companies like DataGrail, who can shift consent from a roadblock to a trust-builder between consumers and businesses. It's a win-win for a market that was struggling to find success on either side of the aisle."

Emerging compliance demands and rising consumer expectations lead to complex configurations in legacy consent tooling that regularly fail to deploy, leaving organizations non-compliant. Under-resourced privacy teams are left to juggle multiple systems with no assurances of compliance, dramatically increasing the risk of costly litigation and loss of consumer trust.

DataGrail Consent makes consent easy to implement, integrate, maintain and customize. The solution features:

Turnkey deployment for websites using Google Tag Manager, which enables customers to have their brand-native, fully customized banners published in just minutes.

Easy configuration and deployment of banners for all privacy policy frameworks with just a few clicks.

Enterprise-grade multi-brand management in a unified interface that delivers a seamless, white-label, and simplified consent experience that is fast and performant.

"We're very glad to have transferred over to the DataGrail tool, and to have done so very easily," said Chris Asta, Senior Product Counsel at Skillshare. "We were up and running within two days. The set-up process was simple, required limited engineering resources and the support team was extremely responsive. Our business runs more smoothly with all our privacy tooling under one roof."

DataGrail Consent is an important pillar in building a complete data privacy program and creating customer trust. DataGrail Consent is easy to implement, deeply customizable, highly performant across the entire web experience, and adapts to changing data privacy regulations, protecting brands.

In today's digital era, a complete data privacy program is no longer a nice-to-have but a must-have for brands that want to build trust with consumers and employees. Brands that fail to meet expectations, risk consequences, including damage to the brand's reputation, legal action, and financial losses. Unlike other solutions that sacrifice depth for breadth, DataGrail's platform goes deep on data privacy. The world's most trusted brands rely on DataGrail for DSR Management, Data Mapping & Discovery, Consent, and Privacy Impact Assessments (PIAs).

DataGrail Consent is available immediately. To learn more, please visit: https://www.datagrail.io/platform/consent-management/ .

About DataGrail

DataGrail is the data privacy company for this era. We help brands minimize risk, stay a step ahead of consumer and employee expectations, and safeguard their reputation. Our complete, enterprise-grade data privacy platform is powered by patented Risk Intelligence technology that detects shadow IT and makes vulnerable data visible so brands can proactively manage risk. Leveraging responsible automation at scale and the largest integration network in data privacy, DataGrail automates privacy workflows across systems to perform risk assessments, accelerate data subject request (DSR) fulfillment, and optimize resources.

Headquartered in San Francisco, the world's most trusted brands partner with DataGrail on their data privacy journey, including Salesforce, FanDuel, Dexcom, Databricks, Instacart, amongst others. DataGrail was named to Fast Company's 2024 Most Innovative Companies list and is backed by leading VCs and strategic investors, including Third Point Ventures, Felicis Ventures, Next47, Cloud Apps Capital Partners, Operator Collective, HubSpot, Okta Ventures, and American Express Ventures. Visit www.datagrail.io or follow DataGrail on Twitter and LinkedIn to learn more.

