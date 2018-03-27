Datagran Increases Prize Value for its "Gran Challenge" to $32,000; Doubles Down on Digital Campaign Challenge to Marketers

What: The prize values for the Gran Challenge have increased to $32,000 in cryptocurrency and prizes for the winning campaign. To win, challengers must achieve a lower cost per click using their own methods than with Datagran's tool.

When: The contest deadline has been extended from March 26th to April 26th, 2018.

How: Entrants must create and run two concurrent seven-day campaigns with the same criteria: creative/copy URL, platform, targeting and budget. They must run one campaign using their own methods and another using Datagran's adOptimizer tool.

Where: To enter, please visit https://optimizer.datagran.io/adoptimizer-challenge/

Complete rules for The Gran Challenge can be found here: https://optimizer.datagran.io/adoptimizer-challenge/terms-and-conditions/

About Datagran

Datagran makes it easy to become a marketing genius. Selected by JP Morgan Chase and Endeavor as a "High Potential Startup," its unique advertising campaign toolkit improves results while helping most companies cut ad spending by an average of 20 percent. Datagran has 80 employees and is in twelve locations across Europe, North, South and Central America. Investors include Telefónica and Quake Capital partners. To learn more visit www.datagran.io.

