Datagration Solutions Inc. Announces Executive Management Team Assembled to Drive Advanced Knowledge Automation for the Oil and Gas Industry

HOUSTON, Sept. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As a leading workflow automation software provider to the oil and gas industry, Datagration™ this week announced its executive management team. The group comprises of senior leaders with deep roots in building and leading enterprise software technology organizations worldwide.

Datagration has developed a suite of workflow automation solutions addressing portfolio management, asset development, and well productivity enhancement that has been used by super-majors, national oil companies, and independents across the globe with measurable results. Its PetroVisor™ platform ecosystem captures data from clients' different legacy systems to automate workflows and deliver actionable insights for faster, informed decision-making and reduced operational and capital costs for the oil and gas sector.

The following individuals will assume their roles on the executive management team:

Peter Bernard , Executive Chair. With 36 years of oil and gas experience at leading oilfield service companies, Peter was president and CEO of the largest software provider in the oil and gas upstream sector and a board director of a leading oil and gas analytics SaaS platform.

J. Ike Epley , Vice-Chair. With 26 years of oil and gas experience, Ike was CEO of an oil and gas workflow improvement software provider as well as the CEO of an E&P that produced properties with re-frac potential.

Jorge Machnizh, President and CEO. With over 30 years of oil and gas experience, Jorge has held leadership roles for the largest independent software provider in the oil and gas industry where he developed a worldwide network of industry decision-makers.

Michael Stundner , EVP, Technology, and Founder of myr:conn, the original developer of PetroVisor™. Michael has over 30 years of experience in reservoir engineering and software development.

Dale Sperrazza , CCO. Dale has 30 years of oil and gas experience working within the technology groups of major oilfield service companies.

Kenton Gray , CTO. Kenton has 20 years of technology and software development expertise, most recently serving as CTO for a leading SaaS provider.

David Freer , CFO. David has deep roots in investment banking, private equity, and corporate finance, working in finance leadership roles with multiple private equity-backed companies.

Braxton Huggins , CMO. Braxton has expertise in digital marketing, business development, and start-up go-to-market planning in multiple sectors, including oil and gas.

Carol Piovesan , SVP. Carol has 20 years experience in leading Digital Solutions teams focused on Constraint Management and integrating topside equipment data to the subsurface data.

Tom Jordan , VP Corporate Development. Tom has an extensive background in Financial Services and 20 years of Healthcare and Oil & Gas software expertise.

Lars Olrik , VP Sales. Lars has more than 20 years of international business growth, and leadership with focus on complex software sales opportunities.

"With team members in Baden, Austria, and Houston, Texas, we can serve customers around the world. Everyone on Datagration's team is passionate about delivering outstanding results for our customers," said Jorge Machnizh, Datagration President and CEO. "Our success stems from creating highly qualified teams of individuals with a proven track record in their specific domain, diverse backgrounds, and perspectives. We believe that we are a better company when all Datagration team members can bring their full authentic selves to work. Together, we're committed to building a team and culture that's diverse, equitable, and inclusive."

ABOUT DATAGRATION SOLUTIONS

Formerly named Oilsphere, Inc., management decided to change the name of the company to reflect more closely what the company delivers. Datagration delivers an easy to implement, open, and collaborative ecosystem of domain-specific platforms that create solutions for E&P organizations by aggregating and integrating data from disparate legacy systems, databases, and unstructured documents into a unified cloud-based or on-premise environment. Combined with advanced AI / ML analytics, Datagration provides organizations with enhanced decision-making opportunities to maximize value creation. For more information on Datagration, please visit www.datagration.com.

