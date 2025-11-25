DataGroomr Announces Updates to its AI-Powered Data Quality App on Salesforce AppExchange

DataGroomr's customers can now benefit from intelligent data quality improvement with real-time deduplication and AI-driven insights.

PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- DataGroomr announced it has updated its AI-powered data quality app on Salesforce AppExchange, providing customers new ways to automate, simplify, and scale data quality management. These updates introduce AI Recommendations and Live Dedupe, two advanced features designed to deliver real-time precision, continuous learning, and smarter automation for Salesforce data management.

DataGroomr leverages artificial intelligence at its core, setting a new standard for AI-driven CRM data quality. The latest updates build on DataGroomr's proprietary AI engine, which automates deduplication and cleansing, to further enhance how organizations manage, clean, and maintain their Salesforce data with greater accuracy and ease.

DataGroomr is available on AppExchange at www.appexchange.com/appxListingDetail?listingId=a0N3A00000FMagqUAD .

AI-Powered Data Quality for Salesforce

DataGroomr's app empowers Salesforce admins, operations teams, and RevOps leaders to maintain clean, accurate, and actionable data across accounts, contacts, and leads. With its no-code interface and adaptive AI, DataGroomr eliminates the complexity of traditional data management tools.

The two new innovations extend these capabilities:

AI Recommendations – Smarter, Actionable Insights: This feature uses a large language model to review Salesforce data and intelligently recommend next-best actions — such as merging, verifying, or transforming records — based on contextual understanding of the data rather than static rules.

Live Dedupe – Real-Time Duplicate Prevention: Live Dedupe introduces continuous, real-time duplicate detection inside Salesforce. Instead of relying on scheduled cleanup jobs, users receive instant alerts when potential duplicates are created or modified, ensuring data integrity at the point of entry.

These enhancements transform DataGroomr into a proactive, intelligent data quality assistant for Salesforce, helping organizations maintain trust in their data and enhancing the accuracy and impact of downstream analytics, automation, and AI initiatives.

Comments on the News

"DataGroomr is a welcome addition to AppExchange, as they accelerate business transformation for customers by providing intelligent, continuous, and scalable data quality solutions," said Brian Landsman, CEO of AppExchange and Global Partnerships. "AppExchange is constantly evolving to connect customers with the right apps and experts for their business needs."

About DataGroomr

DataGroomr is the leading AI-powered Salesforce data quality solution. As the first data quality platform built entirely on AI, DataGroomr leverages advanced machine learning and GenAI to identify and merge duplicates, standardize formats, validate global contact information, and automate maintenance, without complex setup or configuration.

