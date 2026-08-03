DataGroomr Expands Customer Data Verification

PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DataGroomr today announced expanded customer data verification capabilities for its Salesforce data quality platform on Salesforce AgentExchange, Salesforce's marketplace for the agentic era that brings together the rich ecosystems of AppExchange, Slack, and Agentforce into one experience. The new capabilities make customer data verification smarter and more efficient, helping organizations build trusted customer data across Salesforce and the connected applications and workflows that depend on it.

DataGroomr Expanded Verification DataGroomr Verification UI

DataGroomr is currently available on AgentExchange at

https://appexchange.salesforce.com/appxListingDetail?listingId=a0N3A00000FMagqUAD

As organizations increasingly rely on AI, automation, and digital customer engagement, trusted customer data has become a critical business requirement. Yet customer information is constantly changing as employees change jobs, phone numbers are reassigned, companies update their websites, and contact information becomes outdated. Without continuous verification, organizations risk making decisions, engaging customers, and powering AI with inaccurate information.

DataGroomr helps organizations build trusted customer data through AI-powered deduplication, cleansing, enrichment, verification, monitoring, and automation. The expanded verification capabilities strengthen that foundation by helping organizations continuously validate customer information while reducing the effort and cost of maintaining accurate Salesforce data.

DataGroomr's expanded verification capabilities include:

Email Verification with Business Email Identification: Automatically distinguish business and personal email addresses, learn domain-specific email patterns to improve verification accuracy, and synchronize email type back to Salesforce.

Automatically distinguish business and personal email addresses, learn domain-specific email patterns to improve verification accuracy, and synchronize email type back to Salesforce. Website Verification with Redirect Detection: Automatically detect website redirects and recommend updated URLs to help maintain accurate company records.

Automatically detect website redirects and recommend updated URLs to help maintain accurate company records. Phone Verification with Line Type Identification: Automatically identify whether verified phone numbers are mobile, landline, or VoIP to help improve sales outreach and customer communications.

Automatically identify whether verified phone numbers are mobile, landline, or VoIP to help improve sales outreach and customer communications. Verification API for Connected Workflows: Extend DataGroomr verification beyond Salesforce by integrating verification into external applications, business processes, and AI-powered workflows.

Extend DataGroomr verification beyond Salesforce by integrating verification into external applications, business processes, and AI-powered workflows. More Efficient Verification: Reuse previous verification results, eliminate duplicate credit consumption when validating the same value multiple times, and expose richer verification details through the Verification API.

Reuse previous verification results, eliminate duplicate credit consumption when validating the same value multiple times, and expose richer verification details through the Verification API. Improved Global Verification: Increase international verification accuracy by intelligently inferring missing country codes for phone numbers when country information is unavailable.

Comments on the News

"Every customer interaction starts with trusted customer data," said Steve Pogrebivsky, CEO and Co-Founder of DataGroomr. "Our latest verification enhancements make it easier to keep customer information accurate and current, helping sales teams reach the right people, marketers improve campaign performance, and AI deliver more reliable results."

"Customer data verification plays an important role in helping organizations maintain trusted Salesforce data, and DataGroomr's AgentExchange solution helps customers strengthen that foundation," said Tyler Carlson, SVP and Head of Product, AgentExchange and Ecosystem at Salesforce."

Salesforce AgentExchange makes it easy for customers to discover, buy, activate, and manage trusted solutions across Salesforce and Slack. Today, customers can discover more than 14,000 vetted apps, agents, sub-agents, tools, integrations, and experts that help customers solve their unique business challenges faster.

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Salesforce, AgentExchange, AppExchange and others are among the trademarks of Salesforce, Inc.

About DataGroomr

DataGroomr helps organizations build trusted customer data on Salesforce. Its AI-powered data quality platform combines deduplication, verification, enrichment, cleansing, monitoring, data importing, and intelligent automation to ensure customer information remains accurate, complete, and ready for sales, marketing, customer service, analytics, and AI. Thousands of Salesforce professionals rely on DataGroomr to improve CRM data quality while reducing the manual effort required to keep customer data trusted over time.

Media Contact:

Steve Pogrebivsky

DataGroomr

+1 215 253 5600

[email protected]

SOURCE DataGroomr