DataGroomr Introduces Real-Time Cross-Object Duplicate Prevention on Salesforce's AgentExchange

PHILADELPHIA, July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DataGroomr today announced real-time cross-object duplicate prevention for its Salesforce data quality platform on Salesforce AgentExchange, Salesforce's marketplace for the agentic era that brings together the rich ecosystems of AppExchange, Slack, and Agentforce into one experience. The new capability extends DataGroomr Live Dedupe across related Salesforce objects, helping organizations identify and prevent duplicate records as they are created or updated.

Live Dedupe

Duplicate records frequently originate in one Salesforce object and reappear in another. A prospect may exist as both a Lead and Contact, or be recreated through imports, enrichment, marketing automation, partner submissions, and manual data entry. These cross-object duplicates can distort reporting, fragment customer records, disrupt lead routing, and undermine the effectiveness of automation and AI initiatives.

With real-time cross-object duplicate prevention, organizations can now identify and prevent duplicate records across related Salesforce objects such as Leads and Contacts as records are created or updated, helping stop duplicate records before they enter business processes and workflows.

DataGroomr is available on AgentExchange at

https://appexchange.salesforce.com/appxListingDetail?listingId=a0N3A00000FMagqUAD

Comments on the News

"Duplicates rarely stay confined to one Salesforce object," said Steve Pogrebivsky, CEO at DataGroomr. "A prospect may be created as a Lead, reappear as a Contact, and then be duplicated again through imports, enrichment, or automation. With real-time cross-object duplicate prevention, DataGroomr helps organizations stop those issues before they spread, keeping Salesforce data trusted."

"DataGroomr's AgentExchange solution is helping customers accelerate business transformation by maximizing Salesforce data quality and trusted CRM operations," said Tyler Carlson, SVP and Head of Product, AgentExchange and Ecosystem at Salesforce.

"With the new AgentExchange, partners like DataGroomr get better access to Salesforce's entire install base and tools that help them build, manage, and scale their distribution more efficiently than ever before," said Tyler Carlson, SVP and Head of Product, AgentExchange and Ecosystem at Salesforce. "DataGroomr's AgentExchange solution is helping customers transform into agent enterprises by maximizing Salesforce data quality and trusted CRM operations."

Salesforce AgentExchange makes it easy for customers to discover, buy, activate, and manage trusted solutions across Salesforce and Slack. Today, customers can discover more than 13,000 vetted apps, agents, sub-agents, tools, integrations, and experts that help customers solve their unique business challenges faster.

Follow Salesforce on LinkedIn and X

Follow DataGroomr on LinkedIn and X

Salesforce, AgentExchange, AppExchange and others are among the trademarks of Salesforce, Inc.

About DataGroomr

DataGroomr helps organizations build trusted customer data on Salesforce. Its AI-powered data quality platform combines deduplication, verification, enrichment, cleansing, monitoring, data importing, and intelligent automation to ensure customer information remains accurate, complete, and ready for sales, marketing, customer service, analytics, and AI. Thousands of Salesforce professionals rely on DataGroomr to improve CRM data quality while reducing the manual effort required to keep customer data trusted over time.

Media Contact:

Steve Pogrebivsky

DataGroomr

+1 215 253 5600

[email protected]

SOURCE DataGroomr