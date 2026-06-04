DataGroomr Announces Agentic Enrichment

DataGroomr customers can now orchestrate GenAI and third-party enrichment providers through agentic workflows while maintaining clean, trusted Salesforce data.

PHILADELPHIA, June 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DataGroomr today announced new AI-powered enrichment capabilities for its Salesforce data quality platform on Salesforce AgentExchange, Salesforce's marketplace for the agentic era that brings together the rich ecosystems of AppExchange, Slack, and Agentforce into one experience. The new capability helps organizations orchestrate GenAI and third-party enrichment providers through AI-powered workflows with natural language prompts.

The DataGroomr leadership team announcing agentic enrichment at Salesforce Connections

As organizations increasingly adopt AI and revenue operations automation across sales and marketing workflows, CRM data quality has become more critical. Organizations are increasingly combining GenAI and multiple enrichment providers to improve CRM coverage, automate workflows, and accelerate GTM execution.



However, enrichment often introduces duplicate records, inaccurate values, inconsistent formatting, and fragmented data that reduce trust in reporting, forecasting, routing, and AI-driven decision-making. DataGroomr helps organizations operationalize enrichment while ensuring CRM data remains trusted and actionable.

DataGroomr's new capabilities include:

Agentic enrichment workflows

Native Apollo, Dun & Bradstreet, ZoomInfo, and other MCP-based data provider integrations

Natural language enrichment workflows

Quick Start templates

Dataset-level enrichment orchestration

Real-time enrichment triggers

DataGroomr is available on AgentExchange at www.appexchange.com/

Salesforce Admins and Operations teams need trustworthy data to support reporting, forecasting, automation, and AI initiatives. Sales and Marketing leaders require complete and accurate account, lead, and contact data to improve targeting and pipeline generation. DataGroomr helps organizations deduplicate, cleanse, enrich, verify, standardize, and coordinate Salesforce data workflows without the cumbersome setup and configuration required by legacy tools.

"For years, DataGroomr has helped organizations maintain clean, trusted Salesforce data," said Steve Pogrebivsky, DataGroomr's CEO. "We're extending that foundation into agentic enrichment workflows. Organizations can now orchestrate GenAI and third-party enrichment providers within Salesforce while ensuring CRM data remains deduplicated, standardized, and trusted for GTM execution and AI initiatives."

"With the new AgentExchange, partners like DataGroomr get better access to Salesforce's entire install base and tools that help them build, manage, and scale their distribution more efficiently than ever before," said Tyler Carlson, SVP and Head of Product, AgentExchange and Ecosystem at Salesforce. "DataGroomr's AgentExchange solution is helping customers accelerate business transformation by maximizing Salesforce data quality and trusted CRM operations."

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Salesforce, AgentExchange, AppExchange are among the trademarks of Salesforce, Inc.

Contact:

Steve Pogrebivsky

DataGroomr

+1 215 253 5600

[email protected]

SOURCE DataGroomr