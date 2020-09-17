Dataguise Announces Integration with Microsoft Information Protection, Joins Microsoft Intelligent Security Association

FREMONT, Calif., Sept. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dataguise,™ a leader in personal data discovery and protection for the enterprise, today announced a new product integration with Microsoft Information Protection (MIP), a cloud-based solution that enables organizations to classify and protect documents, emails, and other sensitive data by applying labels. The company also announced its membership in the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association (MISA), an ecosystem of partners that have integrated their solutions with Microsoft to help shared customers better protect against cybersecurity threats. For organizations using the power and efficiency of Microsoft Azure, Dataguise can enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of data protection processes through integrated, automated sensitive data discovery.

"There are a lot of different ways organizations can protect sensitive data, but accurate, thorough discovery is always the first step—and it can be tough to get it right," said JT Sison, Vice President Marketing and Business Development at Dataguise. "Sensitive data is hard to keep track of and even harder to find. If you miss or even mislabel data, you're wasting your investments in data protection. As a Microsoft partner since 2015 and new member of the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association (MISA), Dataguise is committed to helping Microsoft customers minimize risk and maximize ROI in their information security efforts."

Dataguise can automatically discover structured, semi-structured, and unstructured personal information and other sensitive data in on-premises and cloud-based data stores and tag the data with MIP-readable labels. Once identified and labeled, the data can be protected accordingly—using encryption, for example—by Microsoft Information Protection, Dataguise, or another third-party solution that supports MIP labels. In addition to supporting MIP, Dataguise can discover sensitive data in Blob Storage, Azure Data Lake Storage Gen 1 and Gen 2, Microsoft SQL server, and HD Insights.

"The Microsoft Intelligent Security Association has grown into a vibrant ecosystem comprised of the most reliable and trusted security software vendors across the globe. Our members, like Dataguise, share Microsoft's commitment to collaboration within the cybersecurity community to improve our customers' ability to predict, detect, and respond to security threats faster," said Rani Lofstrom, Senior Product Marketing Manager, Microsoft Security.



About Dataguise

Dataguise is the leader in personal data discovery and protection, helping organizations minimize risks and costs as they store and use data to drive business value. From automating information security and privacy processes to fueling analytics and IT transformation initiatives, we empower teams across the enterprise with a smart approach to managing personal information and other sensitive data. Our ultra-efficient, scalable software is simple to use on a broad range of data types and repositories—enabling precise, automated visibility and control, even in complex IT environments. Some of the most recognized brands in the world rely on Dataguise to improve the effectiveness of their compliance, governance, and innovation efforts. For more information visit www.dataguise.com .

