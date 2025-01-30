DataHub 1.0 Launches, Celebrating Five Years of Open Source Innovation

Scope of DataHub 1.0 Release to be Unveiled on January 30th

PALO ALTO, Calif., Jan. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- DataHub , the leading open source data catalog, is thrilled to announce a major milestone: its 5-year anniversary. To commemorate this achievement, the team is proud to unveil DataHub 1.0, the first fully enterprise-ready release of the platform, designed to empower all stakeholders in organizations with cutting-edge capabilities to search, discover, and understand their data.

To celebrate this momentous occasion, DataHub will host a Virtual Town Hall Celebration on January 30th, 2025, bringing together community members, contributors, and users from around the globe to reflect on the journey and discuss the future of data catalogs.

Vikram Gundeti, Foursquare's Chief Technology Officer, noted that after evaluating several options, Foursquare chose DataHub because of its ability to deliver a comprehensive developer experience and maximize the utility of their data assets. "The release of DataHub 1.0 marks a significant milestone in the platform's maturity. We're excited to see how it will evolve as the central control plane for data and AI operations, helping organizations like ours unlock the full potential of their data ecosystem."

Since its inception in 2020, DataHub has grown into a vibrant and collaborative community-driven platform, enabling organizations to securely ingest metadata at scale and unlock the power of data discovery, lineage, and governance at scale. With the release of version 1.0, DataHub introduces significant enhancements, including:

Improved user interface: A redesigned and enhanced UI offering a more intuitive and user-friendly experience.

Quickstart testing : Users can test out the release candidate by running a version of our Quickstart to experience the new features firsthand.

Dedicated support : The DataHub team will host 1-hour weekly office hours to assist with upgrades and migrations and provide guidance on reporting bugs effectively.

Iceberg REST API: A new feature enabling seamless interaction with Iceberg tables via a REST API.

Shirshanka Das, Co-founder and CTO, reflected on the platform's journey: "DataHub's growth over the past five years has been remarkable. From a concept to a global community, it's been an incredible journey. DataHub 1.0 represents a culmination of hard work, innovation, and collaboration. We're excited to see how our users will leverage the data catalog to establish a strong data foundation and tackle the challenges of tomorrow."

Swaroop Jagadish, Co-founder and CEO of DataHub, expressed his excitement about the milestone: "Five years ago, we set out to build an open-source platform that would revolutionize how organizations discover, manage and understand their data. Today, with the launch of DataHub 1.0, we're proud to deliver on that promise and to celebrate the incredible contributions of our community. This is not just a release; it's a testament to what's possible when passionate people come together to solve real-world problems."

The Virtual Town Hall Celebration will feature:

Keynote presentations by Swaroop Jagadish and Shirshanka Das.

and Shirshanka Das. Insights into the features and future roadmap of DataHub 1.0.

Live Q&A with the co-founders and the core development team.

To join the celebration, register at https://lu.ma/0j5jcocn .

