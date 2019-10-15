Dataiku Announces New Chief People Officer and New Chief Customer Officer to Accelerate Global Employee and Customer Growth

In her new role as Chief People Officer, Joy Sybesma will lead global recruitment, best-in-class professional development and scaling Dataiku's award-winning culture globally. Prior to joining Dataiku, Sybesma served as Chief People and Cultural Officer for Kargo, helping the company double in size. Sybesma also served in prominent human resources roles at News America Marketing and Macy's.

"It's an exciting time to join Dataiku," said Sybesma. "The passion and talent of the team are inspiring, and I look forward to being a champion for the people who power Dataiku as we work to advance the world of data science. From working with the world's leading companies to advance enterprise AI to promoting global sustainability efforts through innovative programs such as Ikig.Ai, Dataikuer's are passionate about democratizing data and helping the world which makes this a unique team in the space."

Previously serving as VP of Sales Engineering, Kurt Muehmel has been promoted to Chief Customer Officer. In this new position, Muehmel will help existing and new client teams scale projects and work directly with customers on teaching their internal audiences while helping spearhead next-generation platforms. As the learning curve for implementing AI across the enterprise continues to shrink for business leaders, Kurt and the team will be on the front line helping Enterprise organizations tear down silos between data scientists and business analysts in order to harness the efficiency and ingenuity of AI systems for daily usage.

"Customer expectations and needs for data science and AI technologies are changing and growing rapidly," said Muehmel. "I look forward to continuing to work alongside our customers as they dive deeper into their data science and machine learning journeys and ensure they have the best experience possible."

As part of this growth over the past year, Dataiku has achieved several major milestones, including:

Doubled Employee Growth: In addition to doubling in size, Dataiku was recently ranked on the Forbes 2019 Cloud 100, the definitive ranking of the top 100 private cloud companies in the world, published by Forbes in partnership with Bessemer Venture Partners and Salesforce Ventures. Earlier this year Dataiku was also recognized as one of the 50 Highest Rated Private Cloud Computing Companies To Work For in a list released by Battery Ventures.

Launch of Global-For Good Initiative, Ikig.Ai, To Bring AI to Non-Profit Organizations: Launched in 2019, the program empowers non-profit organizations, including the Ocean Cleanup, to unlock the full potential of AI by providing Dataiku software and data science resources to make a difference.

Exceptional Business Performance: Dataiku doubled its customer base, with key wins including GE Aviation, L'Oréal, and BGL BNP Paribas. More than 200 companies globally use Dataiku on a daily basis to enable their teams to build, deploy and monitor predictive data flow sets to solve industry-wide problems including fraud, supply chain optimization, predictive maintenance and much more.

Expanded Geographical Footprint: In 2019, Dataiku expanded its presence into the Asia Pacific region with new offices in Sydney, Australia, and Singapore and recently opened its new global headquarters in New York City.

"At Dataiku we prioritize hiring innovative top talent who believe in our mission to democratize data science and AI in the Enterprise. We are thrilled to have Joy join our team to help us accelerate our growth as it relates to our hiring while ensuring we maintain our strong sense of culture, collaboration, and teamwork that is the cornerstone of our success," said Florian Douetteau, CEO of Dataiku. "Kurt was one of our first employees when we launched Dataiku in Paris and it has been a privilege to work alongside him as we have scaled our company across the globe. I am looking forward to working with Kurt in his new role as he helps our new and existing customers embrace the power of Enterprise AI within their organizations."

