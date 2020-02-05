Dataiku Launches Dataiku Community to Bring Together Professionals in Data Science, Machine Learning and AI

NEW YORK, Feb. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dataiku , one of the world's leading Enterprise AI and machine learning platforms, today announced the launch of the Dataiku Community , a collaborative resource for Dataiku users and those working to democratize data science. Created as the go-to place for all data professionals, the Dataiku Community centralizes resources and encourages members to engage on broad data science topics as well as to expand their knowledge and skillsets (both within and outside of Dataiku).

The Dataiku Community features a knowledge section that connects to the Dataiku official learning tutorials, use cases, and user-friendly knowledge base articles, providing community members with the tools to broaden their understanding of the platform. Within the Community, users are able to ask questions, receive support with Dataiku and share best practices.

"At Dataiku, our mission is to democratize data science and to create human-centric Enterprise AI solutions that power the future of business," said Florian Douetteau, CEO at Dataiku. "Collaboration is inscribed into Dataiku's DNA, and the Dataiku Community is an extension of our values for those interested in contributing to the democratization of data science. We are excited for the Dataiku Community to empower more users to work faster and smarter together toward Enterprise AI."

The Dataiku Community is a powerful support channel for users of the Dataiku Free Edition and Dataiku Lite Edition . In the coming months, the company will continue to enhance and further refine the Dataiku Community program and platform to best serve the needs of its users including local user groups, an Ambassador program, and more initiatives to come worldwide.

