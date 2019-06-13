Dataiku Launches Global For-Good Initiative, Ikig.ai, to Bring AI to Non-Profit Organizations

NEW YORK, June 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Dataiku , one of the world's leading Enterprise AI and machine learning platforms, today announced its new initiative aimed at putting AI tools and skills behind non-profit causes, called Ikig.ai . The program empowers non-profit organizations to unlock the full potential of AI by providing Dataiku software and data science resources to make a difference.

The Ocean Cleanup , a non-government environmental engineering organization that uses technology to extract plastic pollution from the oceans, is the inaugural non-profit organization to partner with Dataiku on the Ikig.ai initiative.

Through their partnership and thanks to Ikig.ai, The Ocean Cleanup uses a free license of the Dataiku platform to maximize the use of their data and help them become more efficient and effective. The Dataiku Data Science Team continues to support the organization with logistics, image detection (including identifying plastic in drone images and barrier identification), marketing operations and also day-to-day use of the Dataiku platform.

"As an organization, we feel it's our responsibility to give back to our community, and we encourage our employees to become involved in projects they're passionate about," said Marc Batty, co-founder and Head of Ikig.ai at Dataiku. We have a special talent at Dataiku and the chance to use our ability to democratize data to change the world. We're going to take it. We are proud of our first success supporting The Ocean Cleanup - using data for good."

The word Ikigai (生き甲斐,) is a Japanese term for 'a reason for being.' Ikigai usually refers to 'the source of value in one's life' or 'the things that make one's life worthwhile. The purpose of Ikig.ai is to encourage data science to be used for good. Acceptance into the program includes support by way of:

Non-Profit Licenses: Non-profit organizations can request a donation of a license for Dataiku, the centralized, collaborative data platform to democratize data use.

Dataiku is helping non-profit organizations achieve their goals and accelerate their missions by providing the services of world-class data scientists and analysts. Dataiku Volunteering: Every Dataiku employee is encouraged to volunteer and give back to their community and causes they are passionate about.

For more information or to submit your organization for the program, visit the website: Ikig.ai .

About Dataiku

Dataiku is the centralized data platform that democratizes the use of data science, machine learning, and AI in the enterprise. With Dataiku, businesses are uniquely empowered to move along their data journey from data preparation to analytics at scale to Enterprise AI. By providing a common ground for data experts and explorers, a repository of best practices, shortcuts to machine learning and AI deployment/management, and a centralized, controlled environment, Dataiku is the catalyst for data-powered companies.

About The Ocean Clean Up

The Ocean Cleanup is non-profit engineering environmental organization based in the Netherlands, that develops technology to extract plastic pollution from the oceans. The organization was founded in 2013 by Boyan Slat, a Dutch-born inventor-entrepreneur of Croatian origin who serves as its CEO.

The approach involves placing cleanup systems in ocean gyres to scoop up marine debris as the system is pushed by wind and current. The project aims to launch a total of 60 such systems, to be able to clean up 50% of the debris in the Great Pacific Garbage Patch every five years.

To solve the problem, you need to understand it. The organization therefore also conducts scientific research into oceanic plastic pollution. It has conducted two expeditions to the North Pacific Gyre, collected a huge amount of data and publicized multiple scientific papers.

