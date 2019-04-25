Dataiku Named One Of 50 Highest Rated Private Cloud Computing Companies To Work For

NEW YORK, April 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Dataiku, one of the world's leading Enterprise AI and machine learning platforms, was recognized as one of the 50 Highest Rated Private Cloud Computing Companies To Work For in a list released by Battery Ventures, a global investment firm and cloud investor, and Glassdoor*, one of the world's largest job and recruiting sites. The list highlights 50 privately held companies—all business-to-business, cloud-computing companies--where employees report the highest levels of satisfaction at work, according to employee feedback shared on Glassdoor.

The distinction placed Dataiku at number five (out of 50 total) with an overall company rating of 5.0. The broader average across Glassdoor is 3.4. Dataiku's CEO, Florian Douetteau boasts a 100% approval rating on Glassdoor—compared to an average of 69% for all approximately 900,000 employers on the site--and the company has a 100% positive business-outlook rating, again based on feedback shared by employees. The broader Glassdoor average is 49%. A positive business outlook means employees believe business will improve in the next six months.

This is the third year Battery has issued the list, along with a related ranking of the 25 Highest Rated Public Cloud Computing Companies to Work For. The rankings highlight the broader trend of businesses increasingly turning to the cloud to run critical technology systems and software, instead of using on-premise systems.

They also highlight the increasing importance of cohesive culture and employee happiness in running a successful business, said Neeraj Agrawal, a Battery general partner who specializes in cloud investing.

"The private companies on this list have not only scaled their products, teams and business functions—but they've managed to scale culture," Agrawal said. "We view these rankings as a key indicator of company health and longevity, and we hope all companies on this list view it as an honor to be included." It was also more difficult to make the list this year, compared with last year, Agrawal added. A Glassdoor economic research study, as well as other third party studies, show that companies with high employee satisfaction often post stronger financial performance.

"When we conceptualized Dataiku, we recognized the importance of developing a strong company culture," said Florian Douetteau, Dataiku CEO. "We strive to develop a culture that embraces hardworking and innovative talent. From our perspective, fostering a collaborative and positive environment is just as important to our success as the solutions we provide to our customers. Hiring and retaining top talent, who are inspired and understand our mission, will always be a priority for us."

Glassdoor noted that employees at these highly rated companies commonly mention in online reviews that they enjoy working for mission-driven companies with strong and unique company cultures; employers that promote transparency; and companies with experienced senior leaders who regularly and clearly communicate with employees. For instance, according to one anonymous employee review of Dataiku on Glassdoor:

"I have been working here full-time less than a year. Talented and highly motivated coworkers who are always willing to help. The culture is really good. Great product and lots of potential to grow!"

