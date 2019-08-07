Dataiku Partners with Teradata University Network (TUN) to Bring AI Skills to the Classroom

NEW YORK, Aug. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Dataiku , one of the world's leading Enterprise AI and machine learning platforms, today announced its partnership with Teradata University Network (TUN) to help bring AI tools and skills to the classroom. The program empowers colleges and universities to unlock the full potential of AI by providing Dataiku software and data science resources to faculty and students.

This partnership with TUN is the next step in Dataiku's journey and mission to educate the data professionals of tomorrow. It is a continuation of the Dataiku Academic Program , which has enabled students around the world to solve real-world problems with data science. Recently, students at the Smart India Hackathon (who went on to win the competition) as well as at Georgia Tech and ESCP Europe (who won TUN's 2018 Data Challenge People's Choice Award ) have used Dataiku in their projects. TUN has over 4,000 registered faculty members from over 2,500 universities in 117 countries, with tens of thousands of registered students.

"We are proud to solidify our commitment to ensuring that the next generation of AI talent is ready for career opportunities," said Dataiku CEO Florian Douetteau. "Through the amplification of our academic program, including this partnership with TUN, we hope to prepare students to solve real-world problems using data science and machine learning."

"The TUN and Dataiku partnership will greatly enhance TUN's resources for an academic audience. It will provide students and faculty more hands-on tools and technology to learn data analytics in the most tangible way. Through this partnership, we look forward to having more students learn Dataiku technology to prepare them for careers in analytics," said Susan Baskin, Director of Global Customer Education and Teradata University Network.

About Teradata University Network (TUN)

TUN , Teradata's academic outreach program, aims to educate students on the latest Teradata technology and analytics tools. Utilizing free, 24/7 access to TUN resources, students learn about everything from analytics (BI) and big data, to data warehousing and data science. The program is unique in its ability to develop skilled students and then connect graduates with data and analytics career opportunities across the Teradata community. TUN has over 4,000 registered faculty members from over 2,500 universities in 117 countries, with tens of thousands of registered students.

For more information, visit teradatauniversitynetwork.com

About Dataiku

Dataiku is the centralized data platform that democratizes the use of data science, machine learning, and AI in the enterprise. With Dataiku, businesses are uniquely empowered to move along their data journey from data preparation to analytics at scale to Enterprise AI. By providing a common ground for data experts and explorers, a repository of best practices, shortcuts to machine learning and AI deployment/management, and a centralized, controlled environment, Dataiku is the catalyst for data-powered companies.

