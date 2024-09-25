Dataiku Receives Morgan Stanley 2024 Innovation Award

Universal AI Software Pioneer Honored for its Exceptional Technology Partnership with One of the World's Leading Financial Institutions

NEW YORK, Sept. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dataiku , the Universal AI Platform, today announced it was awarded the prestigious "Innovation Award" in Software by Morgan Stanley at its annual Tech Week in Silicon Valley. For over twenty years, Morgan Stanley has celebrated companies with innovative capabilities that have materially impacted its business. Dataiku is being recognized for its long-standing partnership with Morgan Stanley, which utilizes its platform to unite its teams and data across the global enterprise.

"We have a strong history of collaboration with Dataiku and its engineering team. Starting out as a data analytics provider for our wealth management business, our relationship has since grown to serve clients across our global businesses. Dataiku's solutions form part of our firm's next-generation, centralized data environment and support our vision to reduce friction and democratize data for end users," said Yunchi Nam, Head of Enterprise Computing and Distinguished Engineer at Morgan Stanley. "I am pleased to congratulate the Dataiku team on the distinguished honor of being a Morgan Stanley Innovation Award winner."

Morgan Stanley Tech Week unites technology and business leaders from across the integrated firm with industry leaders, VCs, and emerging startups to discuss the most important innovations that enable and accelerate Morgan Stanley's strategic objectives.

"Dataiku not only brings data science, machine learning, and Generative AI capabilities together in a single, aggressively agnostic platform but provides frameworks for cost-control, governance, and trust that are essential for the world's largest corporations - especially those in regulated sectors like financial services," said Florian Douetteau, Dataiku CEO. "We are honored by our many years of partnership with Morgan Stanley leading to the Innovation Award, and we look forward to supporting Morgan Stanley's continued journey through the changing landscapes of data and AI."

Among its 2024 recognitions, Dataiku was placed the furthest on the "Completeness of Vision" axis in the 2024 Gartner® Magic Quadrant for Data Science and Machine Learning (DSML) Platforms . The company also recently earned the No. 34 spot on Forbes' annual Cloud 100 list for 2024 , the definitive ranking of the top 100 private cloud companies in the world.

Dataiku is the Universal AI Platform, uniting the technology, teams, and operations needed for companies to build intelligence into their daily operations, from modern analytics to Generative AI. Together, they design, develop, and deploy new AI capabilities, at all scales and in all industries. Organizations that use Dataiku enable their people to be extraordinary, creating the AI that will power their company into the future.

Founded in 2013, Dataiku has proven its ability to continue to develop its founding vision for Everyday AI, and to execute on its growth.

