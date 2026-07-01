Dataknox Solutions Unveils New Third Party Maintenance Offerings to Extend the Life of Valuable AI Hardware

NEWARK, Calif., July 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dataknox Solutions, a full-spectrum IT infrastructure managed services provider (MSP), today announced new third party maintenance (TPM) offerings for AI hardware that will soon be reaching end-of-life (EOL) status with OEMs like NVIDIA, Intel and AMD. As demand for new AI hardware accelerates creating supply constraints, organizations can extend the life of existing hardware that still meets their compute power demands, potentially saving millions of dollars.

"In the last few years, companies who purchased AI hardware did so at inflated prices and with extended wait times," said Ankush Dham, CEO of Dataknox Solutions. "In many cases, this more-than-capable hardware still meets their needs, even as OEMs end support. Keeping this hardware in peak operating condition and extending its use beyond EOL is critical for maximizing return on investment and keeping operations afloat in the face of continued supply shortages."

The new AI hardware TPM offerings build on Dataknox's trusted enterprise infrastructure TPM model across compute, storage, networking and data center environments. Dataknox's approach focuses on maintaining uptime and performance, reducing operational risk, extending usable asset life, and aligning support with how infrastructure is actually used. Dataknox's flexible service-level agreements (SLA) ensure clients only pay for the coverage they need, offer price lock guarantees for the term of the contract, and clear opt-out clauses with no autorenewals. Clients relying on Dataknox TPM typically reduce annual maintenance costs by 40% or more.

"In a time of skyrocketing hardware costs and accelerating industry consolidation, Dataknox remains an independent TPM provider and trusted partner," added Dham. "Dataknox now supports more than 125,000 servers globally with 24/7 same-day and next-day SLA."

Dataknox's new offering follows the release of a new industry guide, Navigating a Seller's Market as an Enterprise Buyer, providing guidance for enterprises on overcoming today's IT hardware supply constraints to maintain operational stability, including extending infrastructure lifecycles through third-party maintenance.

To learn more about Dataknox's new AI hardware TPM offerings, including which hardware models will receive support, visit: https://www.dataknox.io/it-asset-services/post-warranty-support-for-ai-infrastructure

About Dataknox Solutions Inc.

Dataknox, a full-spectrum IT infrastructure partner and MSP, empowers enterprises and AI-driven organizations to manage complex asset lifecycles. From sourcing technology and providing SLA-based hardware support to secure IT asset disposition, Dataknox delivers scalable solutions through a single, sustainability-focused platform. Trusted by global IT, data center and AI teams, Dataknox simplifies infrastructure management while extending the useful life of IT investments and maximizing value recovery and environmental responsibility. Learn more at http://www.dataknox.io.

SOURCE Dataknox Solutions Inc