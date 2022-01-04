DataLend: Securities Lending Markets Up 21% in 2021, Generating $9.28 Billion in Revenue

NEW YORK, Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global securities lending industry generated $9.28 billion in revenue for lenders in 2021, according to DataLend, the market data division of fintech EquiLend.

The figure represents a 21.2% increase from the $7.66 billion generated for lenders in 2020 and a 7.2% increase over the $8.66 billion in 2019. Last year was the highest year for lending revenue since 2018, which had just under $10 billion in revenue.

Global broker-to-broker activity, where broker-dealers lend and borrow securities from each other, totaled an additional $2.82 billion in revenue in 2021, a 1.7% decrease year over year.

Securities lending revenue is calculated as the amount paid by borrowers, typically broker-dealers on behalf of their hedge fund clients, to temporarily borrow equity and fixed income securities from long-holders of these assets, known as beneficial owners.

According to DataLend, the increase in lender-to-broker revenue was experienced across equity markets globally: Americas (+22.3%), EMEA (+1%) and APAC (+29.7%). Fixed income markets also experienced notable increases with lending revenue from corporate debt up 36.4% and government debt up 27.9% relative to 2020.

The top five revenue-generating securities in the global securities lending markets in 2021 were Robinhood Markets (HOOD), iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG), Blink Charging (BLNK), VMware (VMW) and Visa (V), which together generated $413 million in lending revenue in 2021.

For more information, please contact [email protected].

About DataLend

DataLend is the securities finance market data division of EquiLend. DataLend tracks daily market movements and provides analytics across more than 61,000 unique securities in the $2.7 trillion securities finance market. www.datalend.com

About EquiLend

EquiLend is a global financial technology firm offering trading, post-trade, market data, regulatory and clearing services for the securities lending, collateral and swaps industries. www.equilend.com

SOURCE EquiLend