DataLend: Securities Lending Revenue in 2023 Reached Modern Record of $10.7 Billion, Up 8.6% Over 2022

Strong performances of North America and APAC equities, global corporate debt drove revenue to historic high

AMC stock generated $511 million in revenue for lenders, most of any security globally

NEW YORK, Jan. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global securities finance industry generated $10.7 billion in revenue for lenders in 2023, according to DataLend, the market data service of fintech EquiLend. The figure represents a record high since DataLend began recording annual revenue a decade ago. The $10.7 billion amounts to an 8.6% increase from the $9.89 billion lenders made in 2022 and a 16% increase from 2021's $9.28 billion.

Global broker-to-broker activity, where broker-dealers lend and borrow securities from each other, totaled an additional $2.86 billion in revenue for 2023, a 4.4% increase from 2022.

According to DataLend, the increase in lender-to-broker revenue over 2022 was primarily driven by strong borrower demand for equities in North America and APAC, which saw a $492 million and a $228 million increase in revenue respectively. A 9.6% increase in fees to borrow North American equities and an 11.3% increase in on-loan value for Asian equities drove global equity lending revenue up by 8.2% over 2022. EMEA equity lending revenue fell by 8.1% as a 19.3% drop in loan value offset a 14.4% increase in average fees to borrow.

A 25.3% increase in fees to borrow corporate debt resulted in a breakout year for the asset class. Lending revenue rose 31% year-over-year to $915 million.

Government debt lending revenue was more muted, increasing by just under 1% year over year as higher fees offset a drop in loan balances.

The five securities earning lenders the most revenue in 2023 were AMC Entertainment (AMC), followed by Sirius XM (SIRI), Beyond Meat Inc. (BYND), Lucid Group (LCID) and Nikola Corporation (NKLA). The five securities in total generated $1.1 billion for lenders over the course of 2023, a significant increase from the $769 million generated by 2022's top 5 earners.

About DataLend

DataLend, the market data service within EquiLend's Data & Analytics Solutions group, tracks daily market movements across more than 64,000 unique securities in the $2.5 trillion securities finance market. www.datalend.com

About EquiLend

EquiLend is a global financial technology firm offering Trading, Post-Trade, Data & Analytics, RegTech and Platform Solutions for the securities finance industry. EquiLend has offices in North America, EMEA and Asia-Pacific and is regulated in jurisdictions around the globe. The company is Great Place to Work Certified™ in the U.S., UK, Ireland and India and was named Best Post-Trade Service Provider Globally, Best Market Data Provider Globally and awarded for its Diversity & Inclusion in the Securities Finance Times Industry Excellence Awards 2023. www.equilend.com

