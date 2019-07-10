DataLight Optics Secures North American wide Distribution Agreement with Border States Electric

ROGERS, Minn., July 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- DataLight Optics Inc., a leading provider of optical and copper transceivers, direct attached cables, active optical cables, multiplexers among other items within the network connectivity market, is pleased to announce a North American wide distribution agreement with Border States Electric (BSE), the seventh-largest electrical distributor in North America. The newly announced deal will allow for greater market penetration for DataLight Optics, leveraging the resources and expertise of a leading supply chain partner with sales channels throughout the US and allow for Border States and there rapidly growing customer base to have access to high quality products at a competitive price.

Border States Electric

The relationship marks an aggressive North American expansion course for Minnesota based DataLight Optics, founded in 2018 as part of an independent IT distributor and incarnated in its current form earlier in 2019. DataLight Optics brings a suite of compatible network connectivity products already trusted by some of the nation's largest telephone and service provider customers, Fortune 500 companies, Universities, School Districts, Cities, Counties, Financial Institutions, among other businesses throughout the US.

"Our partnership with DataLight Optics Inc., will help us deliver on our goal to provide the best products and services to our customers. They have shown a commitment to innovation, dedication to quality and outstanding expertise in the transceiver market space and we are excited to add DataLight to our wide-range of exceptional communications products," said Dan Lech, Market Segment Manager, Communications, Border States Electric.

This new agreement with Border States includes an exclusive distribution rights throughout MN, MT, ND, SD, & WI, and non-exclusive distribution rights throughout the remaining states in the US and all of Canada. This adds to the company's market potential bringing their extensive network connectivity portfolio into all parts of North America, and to all markets.

"We are pleased to reach an agreement with a leader in the Electrical & Communications industry in Border States. With over 100 offices throughout the US and well respected within their already large customer base, we are honored to earn the trust of a company that insists on providing the highest quality products to their customers," said company Founder & CEO Sean Westbrook. "Border States customers now have the ability to purchase high quality compatible optical and copper transceivers, direct attached cables, active optical cables and passive CWDM & DWDM Multiplexers at a fraction of the price compared to OEM labeled products, all backed with a lifetime warranty."

About DataLight Optics

DataLight Optics is a leading provider of 100% compatible optical and copper transceiver solutions for over 150+ OEM's & 25,000 transceiver SKU's at 50-80% cost savings, backed with a lifetime warranty. Speeds range from 100 MB to 100 GB with form factors that include SFP, CSFP, SFP+, XFP, QSFP+, QSFP28, CFP, and more. DataLight Optics also offers compatible high-speed data cables including direct attach and active optical cables as well as multiplexers for Telephone & Service Provider customers, Data Centers, among many other small, medium and large-scale customers throughout North America. www.datalightoptics.com

About Border States Electric

Border States is the seventh largest electrical distributor in the United States, providing innovative supply chain products and services to the construction, industrial, utility and service provider markets. We're a 100 percent employee-owned company made up of approximately 2,500 employees spread throughout our Branch Support Center in Fargo, ND, as well as more than 100 branch locations across the country. www.borderstates.com

Press Contact:

Sean Westbrook

DataLight Optics

833-328-2544

217723@email4pr.com

SOURCE DataLight Optics Inc.

Related Links

http://www.datalightoptics.com

