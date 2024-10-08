Datalign Advisory Achieves Early Compliance with New FCC TCPA Regulations

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Datalign Advisory ("Datalign"), an AI-enhanced platform that matches consumers with leading financial advisors, today announced its early compliance with new Federal Communications Commission (FCC) regulations concerning automatic telephone dialing systems (ATDS) and artificial or pre-recorded voice technology.

The new FCC rules, introduced in December 2023, require companies to obtain one-to-one express written consent before contacting consumers through phone or text messaging. These regulations are set to take effect on January 27, 2025. However as of August 28, 2024, Datalign has implemented the necessary changes, ensuring its RIA clients are well positioned to be compliant with the FCC regulation and protected well ahead of the deadline.

"We are proud to announce our early compliance with these important consumer protection measures," said Satayan Mahajan, CEO of Datalign. "At Datalign Advisory, we've always prioritized consumer privacy and consent. These new measures further reinforce our commitment to ethical practices in connecting consumers with financial advisors."

Key points of Datalign's compliance include:

Implementation of a new consent process that explicitly names the specific advisory firm before matching a prospect with a firm. Provision of clear opt-in language on a page with visible contact information. Enhanced record-keeping for auditability, including specific opt-in language in individual lead reports.

"Our partners have responded positively to our proactive approach in meeting these new FCC regulations, saying that it gives them confidence in our ability to stay ahead of compliance requirements and continue delivering best-in-class solutions for their business growth," says Veronika Tykova, head of demand partnerships at Datalign. "They appreciate our commitment to compliance and the seamless way we've implemented these changes."

The changes will not impact advisory firm partners and they can continue to purchase leads with confidence. Datalign will provide detailed reports of all leads and their disclosures upon request.

For consumers, Datalign's AI-enhanced matching process remains largely unchanged. Consumers wishing to withdraw consent to sharing their contact information can do so by contacting their matched financial advisor or firm directly. Datalign continues to protect consumer privacy by sharing contact information only with the single matched advisory firm.

About Datalign Advisory

Datalign Advisory is dedicated to redesigning and simplifying the journey to find financial advice by connecting consumers and vetted financial advisory firms on its proprietary platform. Focused on quality over quantity, Datalign's AI-enhanced platform is designed to create more meaningful connections and financial outcomes. Leveraging data and AI-powered analytics, Datalign's three-sided marketplace enables a streamlined, efficient, and improved experience for both consumers and advisory firms by aligning their unique needs to create one-to-one matches. Based in Cambridge, Massachusetts, Datalign was founded in 2022 and is backed by Link Ventures. To learn more about Datalign, please visit www.datalignadvisory.com .

