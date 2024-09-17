Datalign Advisory Doubles Referred Asset Volume in First Half of 2024 to $27.84 Billion

AI-Enhanced Targeting Technology Delivers 4X the Lead Conversion Rate of Google Ads, Driving High-Quality, High-Value Investors to Leading Financial Advisory Firms

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Datalign Advisory ("Datalign"), an AI-enhanced platform that matches consumers with leading financial advisors, today announced it has doubled the value of referred assets made to Registered Investment Advisor ("RIA") firms in just the first five months of 2024, bringing its total referred assets under management (AUM) to $27.84 billion as of June 31 – up from $14.8 billion at the end of 2023.

The company's AI-enhanced targeting technology now outperforms Google Ad rate conversion by 4x for the finance and insurance industry, delivering over 20 percent conversion compared to just over four percent on average for Google. Already, nearly one third of the Barron's Top 100 RIAs use Datalign Advisory, and the company closely vets participating firms to ensure consumers are matched only with a well-respected fiduciary best-suited to meet their financial goals.

Datalign has also seen zero churn since its launch in 2022. In fact, 90 percent of Datalign clients have increased their spend month-over-month since launching the service. Notably, firms managing $25 billion+ have an average month-over-month growth of 21 percent. Across the Datalign platform, average month-over-month growth is 16 percent.

"We are exceptionally pleased with this outstanding growth," said Satayan Mahajan, CEO at Datalign Advisory. "Our incredible momentum is a testament to the AI targeting, performance and lead qualification of our platform. Our ability to facilitate one-to-one matches is enabling consumers to unlock their full financial potential by growing their assets with the right advisor."

By way of example, in one year, Datalign delivered an average $2.2 billion AUM for enterprise partners ($25B+) with a month-over-month lead volume increase of 17 percent and a lead-to-appointment ratio as high as 55 percent. The average client's self-reported asset is around $1.3 million.

"Since partnering with Datalign, we've seen a significant uptick in quality digital referral that turn into appointments," said Joe Anderson, CEO of San Diego-based firm Pure Financial Advisors. "Their marketplace makes it easy for Pure to find the right clients who will benefit the most from our comprehensive advisory model."

To meet growing demand for its lead referral service, Datalign has grown its team by 63 percent in 2024, adding key AI engineering talent, including expertise from Amazon Web Services and MIT. The company expects to continue to significantly increase headcount by the end of the year and is actively recruiting AI and Machine Learning talent.

The Datalign AI-enhanced lead generation engine matches consumers with RIAs via content publishers in an online auction marketplace. Consumers complete a questionnaire detailing their current finances, future goals and preferences, and RIAs bid on leads based on specific parameters such as AUM targets, location, age range, time to retirement or specialty services. RIAs can control the volume and pace of leads coming in, and Datalign's AI-enhanced data validation flags low-intent triggers early in the consumer journey to effectively eliminate fake leads and deliver only those with high-intent and likeliness to convert.

