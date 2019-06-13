DataLink Software Joins the National Association of Accountable Care Organizations as a Business Partner

TAMPA, Fla., June 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- DataLink Software (DataLink), a leading healthcare technology company, has partnered with the National Association of Accountable Care Organizations (NAACOS) as a business partner. NAACOS is focused on the growth and success of ACOs across the country and provides government advocacy, education, and operational best practices for Medicare, Commercial, and Medicaid ACOs.

DataLink illuminates the path in value-based transformation with Evoke360, EvokeEHR, and the member-centric application myEvoke360. DataLink's Evoke360 platform enables ACOs with a one-source solution that provides real-time data aggregation, strategic and tactical care, risk-sharing, risk adjustment, quality, financial, social, pharmacy, chronic care management, provider engagement, and health operations performance management.

"Becoming a business partner with NAACOS allows DataLink a chance to build lasting partnerships with ACOs on the frontlines of the transition to value-based care," said RaeAnn Grossman, Chief Growth Officer of DataLink. "DataLink's platform is the premier asset for ACOs for quality, care, and shared-risk initiatives because it offers all-in-one visibility; it is one source of truth. We assist in lowering medical costs and improving the quality of care and outcomes."

Evoke360 optimizes value-based performance with visibility and tactical actions into all facets of ACO operations and at point-of-care.

About DataLink Software

DataLink Software is a healthcare technology company that empowers the transformation to value-based care and enables better health through real-time data aggregation from disparate sources and systems, illuminates value-based performance transformation and management, and simplifies the next steps in the care journey by enabling an intelligent point-of-care solution for provider types across all settings. For more information about DataLink Software contact info@datalinksoftware.com.

