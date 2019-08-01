DataLink Software Launches the EvokeCorr Platform and Partners with Armor Correctional Health Services, Inc.

EvokeCorr adds to DataLink's portfolio of offerings that include value-based solutions for health plans, MSOs, ACOs, and IPAs. DataLink's EvokeCorr solution enables correctional facilities with a one-source solution providing real-time data aggregation, health assessment, facility care and and billing details.

"EvokeCorr extends DataLink's reach to providing care to patients in correctional facilities," said RaeAnn Grossman, Chief Growth Officer of DataLink. "DataLink's partnership with Armor Correctional Health Services continues our goal of improving the quality of patient care in all care settings."

About DataLink Software

DataLink Software is a healthcare technology company that empowers better health through real-time data aggregation from disparate sources and systems, illuminates value-based performance transformation and management, and simplifies the next steps in the care journey by enabling an intelligent point-of-care solution for provider types across all settings. For more information about DataLink Software contact info@datalinksoftware.com.

SOURCE DataLink Software

