Datalogic signs an exclusive €9M+ contract for the supply of advanced logistics technology solutions

Datalogic has won the tender to supply one of Europe's leading logistics operators with the Memor 35 mobile computer.

The Datalogic solution was selected not only for its performance and reliability, ensuring optimal support for delivery personnel, but also for being recognized as the most sustainable choice.

BOLOGNA, Italy, Jan. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Datalogic, a global leader in the automatic data capture and industrial automation markets, is proud to announce the award of €9 million+ project with a major European logistics provider, known for its extensive operations in mail, parcel, and e-commerce across relevant countries in the Continental Europe. This collaboration underscores Datalogic's dedication to providing innovative solutions that meet the evolving demands of the logistics and e-commerce industries.

In 2024, the logistics provider faced a critical challenge: replacing its aging fleet of mobile devices used for scanning and proof of parcel delivery that had been at the core of its operations since 2017.

The company launched a competitive search for a future-proof solution. Datalogic Memor™ 35, just launched in 2024, emerged as the outstanding mobile computer of choice.

The Memor 35 mobile computer not only excelled in performance and reliability, meeting the operational needs of delivery teams, but also stood out as the most sustainable choice. Designed with energy efficiency and environmental responsibility in mind it aligned perfectly with the modern sustainability goals of our partner.

Extensive field tests, conducted by the logistic provider, evaluated key aspects such as battery life, scanning accuracy and efficiency, durability, and overall environmental impact. The results left no doubt: the Memor 35 was not just a high-performing device, but also a step forward toward greener, more responsible operations.

Datalogic secured a €9 million+ contract, thanks to its technical excellence and a collaborative approach that resonated with the provider's culture. Implementation will begin in spring 2025 to complete the deployment by mid-2027, providing every delivery driver with a Memor 35 computer and its accessories to keep pace with the over 1 million daily parcel deliveries. The delivery vehicles will also be equipped with Datalogic's unique wireless charging mount cradles. A comprehensive range of services, including Ease of Care for after-sales repair and support complete the landmark agreement.

This partnership marks an important milestone for both companies. For the logistics provider, it signifies a renewed commitment to innovation and operational excellence. For Datalogic, it highlights the company's ability to deliver tailored, high-performance solutions that meet the complex challenges of today's logistics sector and position itself as a reference among the key players in the mobile computer market.

Datalogic keeps paving its way to success and market leadership thanks to its broad range of innovative and sustainable solutions, not only limited to the logistics market. Datalogic state-of-the-art data capture and factory automation solutions are renowned worldwide reference benchmarks in the retail, manufacturing, and healthcare sectors.

Datalogic Group

Global technology leader in the automatic data capture and industrial automation markets since 1972, specialized in the designing and production of barcode readers, mobile computers, sensors for detection, measurement and safety, machine vision and laser marking systems.

Datalogic S.p.A. is listed in the Euronext STAR Milan segment of the Italian Stock Exchange since 2001 as DAL.MI. Visit www.datalogic.com

Datalogic and the Datalogic logo are registered trademarks of Datalogic S.p.A. in many countries, including the U.S.A. and the E.U. Other trademarks belong to their respective owners.

SOURCE Datalogic