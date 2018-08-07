Datalogic's Memor 10 validated for Android Enterprise Recommended Program

BOLOGNA, Italy, Sept. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Datalogic, a global leader in the automatic data capture and process automation markets, is proud to announce that Memor™ 10 mobile computer has been validated for the "Android Enterprise Recommended" program for rugged devices.

Android Enterprise Recommended is a Google™-led initiative that helps businesses confidently select, deploy, and manage the Android™ devices and services best suited to their enterprise needs. The program gives customers confidence in their chosen device, making deployments of Android more consistent, and helping ensure their deployment is current and up to date. Google requires device manufacturers such as Datalogic to meet stringent requirements in order to be validated as a rugged Android Enterprise Recommended device.

The Android mobile operating system now powers over two billion monthly active devices around the world. The latest Datalogic offering of rugged Mobile Computers includes pocket-sized to full-alpha-keyboard hand-held or pistol grip devices, industrial PDAs, and Vehicle Mounted Computers, all available with Android technology, being the leading platform for enterprise mobility.

The first Android Enterprise Recommended device in the rugged space from Datalogic is Memor 10, part of a new family of rugged Android PDA devices, offering a slim and compact design while embedding the latest 2D barcode imaging technology for high performance scanning. The Memor 10 incorporates Datalogic's industry first wireless charging system for ultra-reliable contactless charging while still offering a one piece swappable battery. It targets Retail, Healthcare, Transportation & Logistics, and Manufacturing applications requiring a state of the art rugged Android device to automate their data collection needs.

Android Enterprise Recommended for rugged devices, means that Google has validated that the Memor 10 meets or exceeds their stringent requirements including:

Memor 10 well exceeds Android Enterprise Recommended minimum hardware requirements for rugged devices.

Datalogic offers regular Android security updates for the Memor 10 within 90 days of release from Google, for a minimum of five years. The Memor 10 also offers regular firmware updates to add features and/or improve performance for the device and its ecosystem.

Memor 10 exceeds the ingress protection requirement and achieves IP65, while attaining a drop specification of 5ft/ 1.5m repeated drops to concrete with rubber boot (4ft/ 1.2m repeated drops without boot).

repeated drops to concrete with rubber boot (4ft/ repeated drops without boot). Supports both Android zero-touch enrollment and QR code provisioning for bulk deployments, while also offering support from all the major EMM's for remote management.

Memor 10 launches with Android 8.1 and will support at least 2 additional major OS releases.

"Android Enterprise Recommended for rugged devices is a major step by Google to ensure that validated products such as Memor 10 will exceed our enterprise customer expectations. Google has now set the bar for all device manufacturers if they want to be recommended by the market leader in mobile operating systems", stated Pietro Todescato, Group Technology Officer of Datalogic.

"We're pleased to recognize the Memor 10 as part of the Android Enterprise Recommended program for rugged launch. Android Enterprise Recommended rugged devices must meet defined technical specifications and extended lifecycle support requirements that customers expect for their deployments," said David Still, Managing Director of Android Enterprise Business. "We created the Android Enterprise Recommended program to help businesses choose Android devices and services that meet their needs and make IT's job easier. We're excited that Datalogic is collaborating with us on making this a reality."

For more information please visit

www.android.com/enterprise/recommended/ and www.datalogic.com/eng/memor-10

Datalogic is a global leader in the automatic data capture and process automation markets, specialized in the designing and production of bar code readers, mobile computers, sensors for detection, measurement and safety, RFID vision and laser marking systems. Datalogic solutions help to increase the efficiency and quality of processes in the Retail, Manufacturing, Transportation & Logistics and Healthcare industries, along the entire value chain.



The world's leading players in the four reference industries use Datalogic products, certain of the attention to the customer and of the quality of the products that the Group has been offering for 45 years.



Today Datalogic Group, headquartered in Bologna (Italy), employs approximately 2,900 staff worldwide, distributed in 30 countries, with manufacturing and repair facilities in the USA, Brazil, Italy, Slovakia, Hungary and Vietnam. In 2017 Datalogic had a turnover of 606 million Euro and invested over 55 million Euros in Research & Development, with an asset of more than 1,200 patents in multiple jurisdictions.



Datalogic S.p.A. is listed in the STAR segment of the Italian Stock Exchange since 2001 as DAL.MI. More information about Datalogic at www.datalogic.com.

Datalogic and the Datalogic logo are registered trademarks of Datalogic S.p.A. in many countries, including the U.S.A. and the E.U. Memor is a trademark of Datalogic S.p.A. and/or its affiliates. Android is a trademark of Google LLC.

