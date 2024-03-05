Dataloop AI Launches a Marketplace to Drastically Enhance AI Development Processes and Slash Time-to-Market

The Marketplace is enabling quality AI deployment at scale, empowering teams to build AI applications 20x faster, increase their data and model quality by 10x, and save 70% of their time

TEL AVIV, Israel, March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dataloop AI, an end-to-end, data-centric AI development platform for data and AI teams, today announced the launch of its Marketplace. The Marketplace is transforming AI application development with its intuitive platform, streamlining processes, and accelerating workflow efficiency for AI teams, resulting in more efficient AI application building.

Despite the promise and excitement surrounding AI, studies suggest that about 80% of today's AI projects fail due to challenges such as unclear objectives, a monolithic approach, inadequate data quality, and technical skill gaps, exacerbated by fragmented tooling and siloed processes. AI teams often struggle to understand their models' blind spots, impeding scalability. The gap between Proof of Concept (POC) and production is significant, with obstacles like tool and model complexity and lack of automation. Dataloop's Marketplace addresses these challenges, enabling seamless transitions from POC to full-scale production with efficiency and speed.

Dataloop's Marketplace offers extensive support for teams at various stages of AI application development, from initial research to full-scale production. Data and AI teams benefit from robust tools and resources that enhance their workflow efficiency and agility so that they can build powerful AI pipelines faster than ever before. They can manage their data more effectively by leveraging AI models to accelerate the annotation processes, allowing for rapid adjustments and model changes. Additionally, the solution automates tasks like data prep, labeling and prioritizes data quality over quantity. The Marketplace provides access to a range of popular LLM, GenAI and multi modality Foundation models, allowing teams to choose their use case and then adopt, fine-tune, and implement existing models or develop their own in minutes. This facilitates the automation of industry expertise and accelerates time-to-market. The platform orchestrates a comprehensive suite of tools on its data pipeline, including function-as-a-service (FaaS), annotation studios, and more, connecting humans and models seamlessly and empowering teams to build and refine their AI projects at scale.

"Dataloop's Marketplace accelerates AI production and enhances AI/ML applications by integrating data, LLMs, foundation models, and human intelligence into a unified workflow," said Dataloop AI CEO & Co-founder Avi Yashar. "With self-service capabilities and essential guidance, our Marketplace streamlines AI application deployment, fostering collaboration across teams and accelerating development. This translates to a 20-fold acceleration in AI application deployment, a 10-fold enhancement in data and model quality, and a 70% reduction in time invested."

Dataloop's Marketplace supports AI teams throughout the entire AI application deployment process, enabling them to consistently build and deploy applications swiftly and accurately. With its data-agnostic approach and support for diverse types of unstructured data, the Marketplace addresses the needs of industries dealing with complex data workflows and challenges in data quality and AI model training. Notably, it integrates active learning methodologies, expediting time to market and optimizing efficiency by iteratively selecting the most informative data samples for annotation. This approach ensures superior insights and enhanced AI model performance, delivering a significant return on investment.

Dataloop AI upholds enterprise-grade security standards by ensuring that its data is not utilized in training models. Through encryption and confinement within the company's VPC, clients can rely on the guarantee that their data stays confidential and secure.

This launch marks Dataloop's transformational journey - from its origins as an annotation tool, through its growth into a no-code automation and data management platform, to its current state as a fully-fledged, AI development platform tailored specifically for AI teams. This strategic transformation highlights Dataloop's proactive stance in adapting to the ever-evolving AI domain, solidifying its status as an industry frontrunner.

Dataloop collaborates with a diverse array of clients spanning multiple sectors, including, Vimeo, Rentokil, UVeye, Taranis, Pixellot, Syngenta, and Brunswick as well as the world's largest car manufacturers.

About DataLoop

Dataloop AI is an enterprise-grade, end-to-end AI application development solution provider that assists AI and data teams throughout the entire journey, from research to full-scale production. The company's Marketplace streamlines AI production and boosts AI/ML applications by seamlessly integrating data, LLMs, foundation models, and human intelligence into a unified, agile workflow, facilitating efficient and scalable AI application production. Co-founded by AI veterans Avi Yashar, Nir Buschi and Eran Shlomo in 2017, Dataloop has raised $49M to date. The company employs 80 individuals and operates remotely across the US, EU, and UAE.

