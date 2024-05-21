Dataloop Joins Microsoft Pegasus AI Program to Empower AI Builders

TEL AVIV, Israel, May 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dataloop, an enterprise-grade end-to-end AI development platform is excited to announce its selection for the Microsoft for Startups Pegasus Program. With accelerated joint go-to market efforts through the Pegasus Program, Dataloop will be available on Microsoft's Azure Marketplace and have a direct link to Microsoft's customers and channel partners.

The Microsoft Pegasus Program is an invitation only go-to-market acceleration program designed to empower startups that meet critical market needs. For Dataloop, this means an opportunity to advance their mission: enabling enterprises to enhance the AI development process, manage data complexities efficiently, and reduce the time to production for AI projects.

Committed to Accelerating AI Development

Inclusion in the Microsoft Pegasus AI Program reflects Dataloop's continuous commitment to innovation. The Dataloop AI development platform robustly solves the challenges of orchestrating multi-model GenAI data pipelines through an easy to use low-code interface speeding up the AI development cycle. In addition AI teams manage and visualize their unstructured datasets, manage their models and customize pipelines with Dataloop. Designed to speed up development timelines, the platform helps ensure AI projects progress from concept to production quickly and smoothly.

"This acknowledgment from Microsoft highlights the importance of our work in not just simplifying, but advancing AI development. The program provides Dataloop with access to various Microsoft technological resources, including Azure Cloud, expert cloud architects as well as expert mentorship. These resources will help us further enhance our platform, pushing our vision for a future where AI development is more accessible, scalable, and efficient." said Avi Yashar, CEO and Co-Founder at Dataloop.

Looking Ahead: The Future of AI Development

With the selection for the Pegasus AI Program, Dataloop continues to focus on empowering developers, data scientists, and businesses with a platform that transforms AI development. We aim to remove the barriers to AI innovation, enabling our users to fully leverage their AI projects.

Nir Buschi, Co-founder and Chief Business Officer at Dataloop added, "Supported by Microsoft and the resources offered through the Pegasus AI Program, it will become an important part of our go-to-market strategy. The Microsoft team has been wonderful to work with and we look forward to offering joint technology solutions to enterprise customers."

Dataloop is also already available on the Microsoft Azure Marketplace giving Microsoft customers easy access to Dataloop's platform.

