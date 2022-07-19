DataM Intelligence recently conducted a market study and trend analysis that indicated that the petrochemical market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 2.6% between the forecast periods of 2022 and 2029

The demand rise for petrochemicals can be attributed primarily to strong growth for daily essentials such as personal care products and household goods. Further, geography has been an essential parameter for success in the petrochemical industry, particularly for capitalizing on emerging markets and having access to cheap feedstock. As the industry changes, businesses need to concentrate more on their core competencies and strategy





Petrochemical growth is attributed to more accurate pricing due to improved micro-segmentation or data integration on market changes. The abundance of data and advancements in processing power enables similar value-creation levers, such as raising the output of polymerization machines, the yield of crackers or the operational dependability of compressors and heat exchangers, to further propel the respective market toward growth.





The petrochemical sector was the only segment that saw an increase in oil use in 2020. An increasing number of countries have recently announced or introduced policies to scale up recycling and limit single-use plastics and investment in waste management and recycling featured in several stimulus packages," said the IEA.

ENTERPRISE, Nev., July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Even though value-creation strategies are threatened by less readily available advantageous feedstocks and slower demand growth in emerging economies, by utilizing digital and advanced analytics to achieve a new level of performance and increase capital productivity on the sector's large-scale projects, it is predicted that the global petrochemicals market will surpass US$ 950 billion mark by 2029. However, businesses are reinventing their relationships with oil refining as the era of gas-powered transportation is ending. Though the transition from an economy that is primarily linear to one that is circular could be challenging to manage, it is not impossible.

The global petrochemicals market seems to be changing slowly but becoming potentially significant. Various efforts from end-users or the upstream oil and gas sector are changing how base chemical capacities are added and used. The choice of feedstocks, demand trends, governmental regulations and capital efficiency paradigms are just a few variables that influence regional base chemicals capacity additions. The above elements also influence the feedstocks that are utilized or gain popularity. A large portion of it is influenced by national policies that aim to either gain a sizable share of the petrochemicals markets or lessen the import dependence of some important base chemicals. Furthermore, by 2030, the market may undergo a radical transformation due to the adoption of new chemical manufacturing technologies.

Petrochemicals Market – Key Findings of the Report

Petrochemicals will be the main factors driving the global oil demand increase by 2030, surpassing gasoline or diesel. By 2030, global petrochemicals will consume an additional 56 billion cubic meters (bcm) of natural gas, roughly equal to today's half of gas consumption in Canada . The rise in vehicle electrification and the improvement in fuel efficiency of new vehicles are the main reasons why petrochemical production is outpacing fuel demand. In addition, petrochemicals will likely continue to serve as the basis for all the industrial and consumer goods people use daily.

The demand for ethylene and propylene has increased over the past ten years and integrated oil-and-gas companies and international petrochemicals have tried to increase capacity to keep up. For instance, the global ethylene capacity utilization rates have surpassed 90% between 2008 and 2020. The markets for C4 chemicals and aromatics are benefiting from rising demand. Strong growth, especially from Asia and high operating rates, particularly in C2 derivatives chain as well as C3 derivatives chain, has resulted in brisk margins for petrochemical companies globally in past three years. Manufacturers have maintained their higher profit margins due to lower oil prices, in contrast to the widespread practice of lowering feedstock costs to customers.

, the largest automobile market in the world, will increase its refining capacity from 17.5 million barrels per day by the end of 2020 to 20 million barrels per day by 2025. By 2025, India's refining capacity will increase by more than half, reaching 8 million daily barrels. Asia will add more than half of the refining capacity between 2019 and 2027, with 70 to 80% of this capacity devoted to plastics. As a result, it is anticipated that Asia , especially China and India , will take the lead in expanding ethylene production capacity during the next 10 years.

refining capacity will improve the region's supply of feedstocks for petrochemical projects, including naphtha, LPG and basic petrochemicals like ethylene and propylene. Additionally, it might boost regional demand for petrochemical blend stocks, including toluene, xylenes and MTBE, which are used as fuel additives. Petrochemical companies are expected to step up their efforts for ways to boost profitability and improve returns because the window of opportunity for using valuable feedstocks is closing. The industry's integrated and complex operations, where variable costs account for a sizeable portion of total costs, put it in a good position to benefit from digital and advanced analytics advancements. Modern petrochemical corporations are applying advanced analytics to commercial processes, operations and maintenance to increase yield and throughput, as well as to decrease downtime and increase profit margins. Significant efficiency gains have been made possible through digitizing work processes, which can also enhance safety performance.

Deeper integration between refining and petrochemicals is anticipated to develop due to gas becoming the preferred source of petrochemical feedstock. Larger-scale future investments would seamlessly integrate crude-to-chemicals units or refining and olefins sites rather than just colocated refining and petrochemical plants. By utilizing synergies in raw-material integration and optimization, energy efficiency and sharing of common infrastructure, these units may have capital investment costs that are 10 to 20 percent lower and cash costs that are 5 to 15 percent lower than simple colocated units. NOCs are probably in a good position in this situation because they can combine their ability to finance the development of new technologies with their desire to participate in the relatively fast-growing petrochemical market.

Over the past ten years, participation in chains based on aromatic petrochemical markets, such as purified terephthalic acid, paraxylene, phenol and polyamide, has increased beyond its historically low number of players due to increased demand and more stringent investment practices among producers.

Demand for petrochemicals has increased as industries gradually recovered and markets reopened following the initial shock of COVID-19 in 2020. Polyethylene (PE) and Polypropylene (PP) remained resilient due to the high demand in the packaging sector, growing by 5 to 6 % between 2020 to 2021. The reopening of end markets played a major role in this recovery. For instance, the ability and desire to travel increased as vaccination rates rose. As a result, the reopening of businesses in the transportation, construction and textile sectors is on schedule.

Producers in North America and Europe enjoyed historically high margins in the ethylene petrochemical value chain. In 2021, as oil prices kept increasing to US$ 70 per barrel, the cost curve for ethylene steepened, favoring producers in the Middle East and North America who had accessible, affordable sources of ethane. Therefore, the North American ethylene margin increased almost twofold over 2020 levels.

Despite a few plants closing in specific regions, industry players have managed the short-term effects well and are already making plans for the medium-term.

Petrochemicals Market – Growth Drivers

Tighter investment discipline, a higher average level of industry-wide capacity utilization and an approach toward harnessing newer sources of industry profitability could be considered a significant market drivers for the global petrochemical market.

Adopting a circular economy, utilizing upstream value creation opportunities and digital & advanced analytics integration could boost the market's demand and sales for petrochemicals.

Petrochemicals Market – Key Players

Some of the major petrochemical market manufacturers are:

BASF SE

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited

Dow

INEOS

SABIC

Formosa Plastics Corporation

LG CHEM

MITSUBISHI CHEMICAL

LINDE

LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES

EXXONMOBIL CHEMICAL

Air Liquide S.A

PetroChina Company Limited

DUPONT

Hengli Group Co., Ltd

SUMITOMO CHEMICAL

Toray Industries, Inc

SHIN-ETSU CHEMICAL

EVONIK INDUSTRIES

RELIANCE INDUSTRIES

The petrochemical market is segmented as follows:

Petrochemicals Market, by Type

Aliphatic

Ethylene

Propylene

Butadiene

Others

Aromatics

Benzene

Xylene

Toluene

MDI and TDI

Others

Inorganic

Synthesis Gas

Carbon Monoxide

Hydrogen

Others

Petrochemicals Market, by Raw Material

Crude Oil

Natural Gas

Liquids (NGLs)

Coal

Others

Petrochemicals Market, by Manufacturing Processes

Fluid Catalytic Cracking (FCC)

Steam Cracking

Catalytic Reforming

Petrochemicals Market, by Distribution Channel

B2B

B2C

Others

Petrochemicals Market, by Application

Petrochemicals Market, by End-User

Aerospace

Packaging

Agriculture

Automotive & Transportation

Building & Construction

Consumer & Industrial Goods

Electrical & Electronics

Healthcare

Others

Petrochemicals Market, by Region

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

