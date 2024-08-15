DataMantis Unleashed: Dallas Tech Visionaries Launch AI Powerhouse for Businesses

DALLAS , Aug. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today marks a pivotal moment in the field of AI with the launch of DataMantis, a visionary AI venture poised to redefine how businesses leverage artificial intelligence. Founded by tech visionaries Suresh Dakshina and Srii Srinivasan, the innovative duo behind their last successful venture Chargeback Gurus, DataMantis embodies their relentless pursuit of innovation, technological advancement and operational excellence.

DataMantis stands out in the AI landscape by addressing key business concerns head-on. The company focuses on helping organizations overcome challenges such as identifying AI use cases, determining AI's true potential, ensuring data privacy and security thereby transforming uncertainty into ROI.

Our goal is to empower all businesses to harness AI's capabilities, enhancing productivity, creativity, and automation. Post this

"We're at the forefront of utilizing the power of AI, ready to tackle real-time business challenges for our clients. Our goal is to empower all departments within a company to harness AI's capabilities, enhancing productivity, creativity, and automation." said Suresh Dakshina, CEO of DataMantis.

While enterprise-level companies often have dedicated teams for AI initiatives, many businesses remain unsure on how to create effective use cases for AI. DataMantis bridges this gap by providing an intuitive platform where every department can harness AI to enhance their day today functions, automate manual processes, and derive actionable insights from their data.

By leveraging the generative power of AI, DataMantis aims to automate mundane tasks, reduce operational costs, enhance customer experiences, identify new growth opportunities, and boost revenue and profitability for businesses of all sizes. A key feature is the ability to seamlessly integrate with popular business applications like HubSpot, Salesforce, QuickBooks, Xero etc., enabling companies to unlock the full potential of their data across all departments - including marketing, sales, finance, operations and beyond.

Key Strengths of DataMantis Include:

Unlocking Revenue Potential : Discover new opportunities hidden within existing datasets.

: Discover new opportunities hidden within existing datasets. Optimizing Resources : Utilize AI-driven insights to streamline operations and maximize efficiency.

: Utilize AI-driven insights to streamline operations and maximize efficiency. Enhancing Customer Understanding : Analyze interactions across multiple touchpoints to gain deeper insights.

: Analyze interactions across multiple touchpoints to gain deeper insights. Automating Mundane Tasks : Free up human capital for strategic initiatives by automating repetitive processes.

: Free up human capital for strategic initiatives by automating repetitive processes. Generating Creative Outputs: Leverage advanced AI algorithms to produce innovative solutions and content.

The development of the DataMantis platform is spearheaded by AI experts, with a strong emphasis on ethical considerations, privacy, and security. Designed for ease of use, the company's approach ensures that all employees can interact with AI effectively. The beta version is set to launch in January 2025.

Srii Srinivasan, Strategist for DataMantis emphasized, "AI has the real potential to revolutionize any business and elevate their functions to the next generation."

DataMantis encapsulates the founders' vision—a commitment to reshaping how businesses interact with technology through intelligent automation. By combining their expertise and passion, Suresh and Srii are not just building a company; they are forging a pathway to a future where efficiency meets innovation, amplifying human potential.

Join the AI Revolution

Upgrade your business to the next generation with DataMantis. Secure your spot to gain exclusive insights and early access to DataMantis' game-changing platform at www.datamantis.ai/mantisai . Don't just adapt to the future – shape it with DataMantis.

About DataMantis

DataMantis is a pioneering AI company designed to help businesses harness the power of artificial intelligence across all departments. Founded by a team of successful serial entrepreneurs, DataMantis aims to make AI accessible and actionable for companies of all sizes, driving growth, efficiency, and innovation.

Press Contact

For further inquiries, media kits, or to schedule an interview, please contact [email protected] .

SOURCE DataMantis