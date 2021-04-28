Datamaran Launches Software Built for Executives that Provides Corporate Leaders a Clear View of External and ESG Risks

LONDON, April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Award-winning technology company Datamaran today launched its latest innovation: Datamaran for Executives, the only automated solution available to improve risk management, annual reporting, and Board oversight of external risks and opportunities. Using cutting-edge, patented technology, Datamaran identifies and monitors over 400 external risk factors - including environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG), innovation, technology, and geopolitical issues - by scanning the regulatory, media, and corporate disclosure environments on an ongoing basis.

Datamaran for Executives empowers corporate leaders to drive organizational success in the complex modern world. It helps the C-suite integrate these increasing risks and opportunities into strategy by providing automated gap analyses and deep diagnostics of company-specific risks, backed by evidence of where the risks come from and how they evolve over time.

Already applied by companies like American Electric Power (AEP), BBVA, Bank of Montreal, Cisco, and Philips, Datamaran's digital and data-backed approach ensures that the most complete set of material risks are accurately captured in the risk register, transparently communicated in annual disclosures, and consistently reported up to the board of directors.

"For too long, corporate leaders didn't have access to useful ESG risk and opportunity data," said Marjella Lecourt-Alma, CEO and Co-founder of Datamaran. "The technology needed to understand these issues simply didn't exist, leaving companies with an incomplete view of the wider risk landscape. For the past seven years, blue-chip companies have used Datamaran to achieve a data-driven materiality process. Today, we're building on this vision to help executives tighten the reins on ESG and tackle the even bigger challenge of external risk management."

This is critical for corporate leaders today, particularly the CEO, CFO, CRO, Chief Legal Counsel, and board members, who need to anticipate and respond to rapidly shifting investor and regulatory requirements.

"There's so much information out there. It's important for us to be able to determine the key risk indicators and measure them, as well as understand when the velocity is increasing and the probability that something might happen," said Lisa Groff, VP and Chief Risk Officer at AEP.

"This can only be achieved with the most advanced technology," added CTO and Co-Founder Jérôme Basdevant. "On one hand, technology transforms something that was unstructured and difficult to assess into something that you can compare with other risks. On the other, it provides a structured approach to strategy building that is comprehensive, forward-looking, and timely. I'm proud of our R&D efforts, which reflect the ongoing and transparent collaboration amongst our team, clients, and partners."

Beyond the continuous investment in its IP, Datamaran is committed to shaping the development and professionalization of external risk management and ESG practices at large. Datamaran's growing partnership network - with top-tier professional service firms like EY, DLA Piper, and ERM - illustrates the different use cases that the technology can serve.

In this context, Datamaran has announced its collaboration with EY to offer "NextGen Enterprise Risk Management" , a more complete risk advisory service supported by technology. "Datamaran's technology and the strength of the historical data that our teams bring to bear in their relationships with our clients is a winning combination," said Hanne Jesca Bax, EMEIA Managing Partner, Markets & Accounts at EY.

Datamaran is the only software analytics platform in the world that identifies and monitors external risks, including ESG. Trusted by blue-chip companies and top tier partners, it brings a data-driven business process for external risk and materiality analysis. In house - at any time.

Datamaran's patented technology offers real-time analytics on strategic, regulatory and reputational risks, specific to your business and value chain.

