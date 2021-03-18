DATAMARK Announces Second Annual Virtual Conference, DATAMARK Rise

SANTA ANA, Calif., March 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DATAMARK , the public safety GIS team of Michael Baker International , announces its second annual virtual conference, DATAMARK Rise. The three-day event will focus on the industry's forward momentum, the return to a "new normal" and how innovations in public safety technology can help pave the way. The complimentary conference supports DATAMARK's mission to educate and advocate for the Public Safety and GIS communities, who may be gearing up for their transitions to Next Generation 9-1-1.

"Our 2020 Virtual Conference drew nearly 1,000 attendees from Public Safety and GIS backgrounds, and we aim to continue the tradition for years to come," said Jason Bivens, General Manager at DATAMARK. "In 2021, our focus is on exploring the most powerful innovations and concepts conceived for the public safety and GIS communities within the last year. We hope to inspire, spark creativity, create conversation and reinforce that as a community, we will Rise."

This year's conference will offer the following:

Notable Guest Speakers : The 2021 agenda will feature industry leaders in the Public Safety and GIS communities, including Tracy Eldridge , ENP of On Scene First; Maureen Dieckmann of Moetivations Inc.; and Tyrell Morris , MBA, CPE, of Orleans Parish Communications District.

: The 2021 agenda will feature industry leaders in the Public Safety and GIS communities, including , ENP of On Scene First; of Moetivations Inc.; and , MBA, CPE, of Orleans Parish Communications District. Diverse Session Topics : The virtual conference will include three full days of programming and 14 distinct sessions covering topics including quality assurance, training, emerging technologies and data remediation.

: The virtual conference will include three full days of programming and 14 distinct sessions covering topics including quality assurance, training, emerging technologies and data remediation. Training Courses : Attendees have the option to register for NENA and URISA training courses to gain credits toward their GISP or ENP Certifications. Classes are offered for a fee on Monday, April 12 th , and Friday, April 16 th .

: Attendees have the option to register for NENA and URISA training courses to gain credits toward their GISP or ENP Certifications. Classes are offered for a fee on , and . Public-Safety Answering Point (PSAP) Awards: DATAMARK Rise is happening during National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week and DATAMARK will honor headset heroes with a new award. To nominate a PSAP for the opportunity to win 24 hours of catering and receive an award at the closing ceremony of the virtual event, individuals can submit a short video explaining why their PSAP should win by e-mailing [email protected] by April 13, 2021 .

To learn more about DATAMARK Rise and to register, please visit the conference website: https://www.eventsquid.com/event.cfm?event_id=12195

About DATAMARK

As trusted advisors in public safety, DATAMARK brings comprehensive, real-world expertise in police, fire, EMS and 9-1-1 leadership roles to Next Generation 9-1-1 transitions. The DATAMARK team leads the industry by shaping rules and legislation, and by building a suite of products and services that ensure accurate emergency response location data in life-critical situations. DATAMARK empowers its team and stakeholder partners to foster trusted relationships and cultivate data integrity for informed decision making. DATAMARK, the public safety GIS team of Michael Baker International, has decades of proven experience in mission-critical government addressing projects. The team works with clients to solve their complex needs, from data quality checks and addressing to workflow analysis and more. Learn more about the company at www.datamarkgis.com and follow DATAMARK on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

About Michael Baker International

Michael Baker International is a leading provider of engineering and consulting services. The firm's Practices encompass all facets of infrastructure, including design, civil engineering, planning, architecture, environmental, construction and program management. For more than 80 years, the company has been a trusted partner, providing comprehensive services and solutions to commercial clients and all branches of the military, as well as federal, state and municipal governments. Embracing emerging technologies and the latest innovations – like intelligent transportation and design-build project delivery – Michael Baker is an industry leader that delivers expertise and quality. The firm's more than 3,000 employees across nearly 100 locations are committed to Making a Difference for clients and communities through a culture of innovation, collaboration and technological advancement. To learn more, visit https://mbakerintl.com/ .

Stephanie McCowat

DATAMARK

(760) 277-4567

[email protected]

