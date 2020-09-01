DATAMARK Celebrates 30 Years of Success in Business Process Outsourcing

EL PASO, Texas, Sept. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DATAMARK proudly announces the arrival of its 30th anniversary as a leading business process outsourcing (BPO) provider. Founded in 1989 by Bill and Becky Holmes in El Paso, Texas, the firm now has a global footprint with eleven sites and more than 2,500 employees. Organizations interested in learning more about the company and its offerings can do so at DATAMARK.net.

DATAMARK Inc.

Initially serving a Fortune 500 overnight transportation carrier with a modest team of 26 employees hand-keying manifests, waybills, and courier reports, the company quickly expanded into providing full back-office services while moving into areas such as healthcare, banking, and government contracting.

"We moved from pure data entry on paper to electronic image," explains Mr. Holmes, but the growth didn't stop there. Today, DATAMARK serves a wide array of industries, integrating comprehensive solutions for call centers, high-volume digital mailrooms, data entry, document processing, and document management, as well as providing business engineering services. He says his vision for the company is to continue developing products and services to meet the changing needs of organizations.

As part of the exponential growth, DATAMARK now has facilities across the United States as well as in Mexico and India, complete with a worldwide team of nearly 2,800. DATAMARK President Bill Randag, who has been with the company since 1993, says it's the people that make all the difference.

"We've really grown the level of our team," he explains. "We've added a lot of skilled players over the years, and today, we've got a lot of depth and skill across a multitude of different positions that we're leveraging from all over the world."

Due to COVID-19 and social distancing recommendations, the company won't be holding an in-person event to honor its third decade in business, but true to its innovative nature, it will be taking the celebration digital.

"We're excited to reach this milestone," Randag adds. "We'd like to extend our gratitude to the DATAMARK team for continuously delivering excellent service and creating an award-winning culture, as well as to our clients for allowing us to be part of their growth and contributing to DATAMARK's success."

Those interested in exploring how business process outsourcing can improve efficiency, quality, and profitability are encouraged to visit DATAMARK.net.

About the Company:

Founded in 1989, DATAMARK, Inc. is a leading Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) company headquartered in El Paso, Texas. DATAMARK serves Fortune 500 companies, government agencies, and other large enterprises at our delivery centers worldwide, including the U.S., Mexico, and India, offering a wide range of outsourced back-office services, including call center services; high-volume digital mailroom and mail center management; and data entry, document processing and document management, and business engineering services.

