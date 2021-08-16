DATAMARK Discusses Its Successful 31-Year Relationship With Long-Term Customer on Its Latest Webinar

EL PASO, Texas, Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The preferred business process outsourcing company DATAMARK recently participated in "Procurement for the Long-Term - Keys to Success." The webinar, conducted by the Sourcing Industry Group (SIG), dove deep into the flexible contracting, governance structure, and core values needed to establish, nurture, and grow the business relationship for over three decades.

People interested in learning from the discussion and leveraging the significant findings of the thriving 31-year relationship can now watch the webinar on-demand on the company's website.

DATAMARK

Dawn Tiura, President of SIG, moderated the event and was joined by DATAMARK's long-term client and Bill Randag, President of DATAMARK, who discussed how the business journey began, adapted, and evolved throughout the years. The key factors, strategies, and values needed for a proactive and successful long-term business relationship were also discussed.

Michael DeSalles, Principal Analyst at Frost & Sullivan, who viewed the webinar, commented, "This was a very insightful webinar. I came away with a much greater appreciation for what it takes to make a business relationship thrive for more than three decades. Both companies should be proud of what they have accomplished together."

The webinar is part of the DATAMARK Insights Series, a free, digital, and interactive thought leadership program for forward-thinking business leaders. The collection includes a variety of whitepapers, case studies, and other educational materials covering topics ranging from efficiency through productivity, service, technology, and strategy. It's designed to help organizations gain and retain a competitive edge.

Founded in 1989, DATAMARK, Inc. is a leading mid-sized Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) company headquartered in El Paso, Texas. Small enough to care, yet big enough to serve the world's leading brands, DATAMARK serves large enterprises and government agencies from its delivery centers located in the U.S., Mexico, and India. DATAMARK offers a wide range of BPO services, including contact center services, document lifecycle management, and finance & accounting outsourcing.

