DATAMARK Expands Educational Offerings for Public Safety Community

News provided by

DATAMARK

25 Jul, 2023, 11:37 ET

Programming includes seven courses focused on NG9-1-1, GIS and Community

PITTSBURGH, July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DATAMARK, the public safety geographic information systems (GIS) team of Michael Baker International, today introduced its educational offerings designed for the public safety community. Through a variety of course offerings, spanning Next Generation 9-1-1 (NG9-1-1), GIS and Community, DATAMARK aims to enhance the knowledge and expertise of public safety professionals, enabling them to navigate the evolving landscape of emergency response with confidence and efficiency. By investing in education and training, DATAMARK remains committed to supporting the growth and development of the public safety community, ultimately leading to safer and more secure communities across the nation.

"At DATAMARK, we believe that education is an essential part of NG9-1-1 readiness for all stakeholders, and we are excited to formally introduce these educational offerings to the public safety community," said Leigh TeWinkle, Director of Project Management Office at DATAMARK. "Our programming builds on years of DATAMARK virtual conferences and webinars that have demonstrated the hunger for knowledge and professional development within the industry. With a strong commitment to educating, advocating and innovating for our community, we seek to empower individuals and organizations within the public safety sector."

The educational offerings will cover a range of topics, including:

NG9-1-1:

  • Intro to NG9-1-1
  • Transition to NG9-1-1
  • NG9-1-1 Boundaries

GIS:

  • Addressing for NG9-1-1 Best Practices
  • Intro to ArcGIS with an Emphasis on NG9-1-1

Community:

  • From Burnout to Breakthrough
  • Overcoming Obstacles: Building a Better You

The programs were inspired by the valuable insights and feedback received during virtual conferences and webinars. Each course has been meticulously crafted to address the evolving needs and challenges faced by the public safety and GIS communities and will be led by DATAMARK's team of experts, which includes former 9-1-1 directors and dispatchers, public safety subject matter experts and GIS professionals. The educational offerings will equip participants with the knowledge and skill required to excel in their roles, ensuring the highest level of service to the communities they serve.

Registration for the educational offerings is now open, and interested individuals and organizations are encouraged to visit DATAMARK's website at https://datamarkgis.com/public-safety-gis-education-2/  to learn more.

About DATAMARK
As trusted advisors in public safety, DATAMARK brings comprehensive, real-world expertise in police, fire, EMS and 9-1-1 leadership roles to Next Generation 9-1-1 transitions. The DATAMARK team leads the industry by shaping rules and legislation, and by building a suite of products and services that ensure accurate emergency response location data in life-critical situations. DATAMARK empowers its team and stakeholder partners to foster trusted relationships and cultivate data integrity for informed decision making. DATAMARK, the public safety GIS team of Michael Baker International, has decades of proven experience in mission-critical government addressing projects. The team works with clients to solve their complex needs, from data quality checks and addressing to workflow analysis and more. Learn more about the company at www.datamarkgis.com and follow DATAMARK on TwitterLinkedIn and Facebook.

About Michael Baker International
Michael Baker International is a leading provider of engineering and consulting services spanning five distinct Verticals: Infrastructure, Design-Build Services, Federal Programs and Services, Consulting and Technology Solutions (CTS) and Sustainable and Resilient Solutions (SRS). The firm's Practices encompass all facets of infrastructure, including design and civil engineering for diverse bridge, highway, water, rail and transit and aviation projects, as well as planning, architecture, environmental and construction and program management. For more than 80 years, the company has been a trusted partner to clients, providing comprehensive services and solutions, delivering expertise and quality, and embracing emerging technologies and the latest innovations – like intelligent transportation, engineered models and public safety software as a service (SaaS).

The firm's 3,900 employees across nearly 100 locations are committed to Making a Difference for clients and communities through a culture of innovation, collaboration and technological advancement while Reimagining Michael Baker to become a full-service engineering and consulting firm over the next five years.

To learn more, visit https://mbakerintl.com/.

Contact: Julia Covelli
[email protected]
(866) 293-4609

SOURCE DATAMARK

Also from this source

DATAMARK Selected by New Mexico E9-1-1 Bureau to Provide NG9-1-1 GIS Training

DATAMARK Adds CCTV Integration to INSIDE Indoor Mapping Solution

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.