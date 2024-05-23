DATAMARK Extends Partnership with RapidDeploy to Enhance Public Safety Operations Through Indoor Maps

Integration of DATAMARK INSIDE with RapidDeploy's Radius Mapping solution provides unprecedented situational awareness and safety for first responders

PITTSBURGH, May 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DATAMARK, the public safety geographic information systems (GIS) team of Michael Baker International, announced today a significant expansion of the company's ongoing partnership with RapidDeploy, the leading cloud-native solution provider for public safety. DATAMARK's indoor mapping solution, INSIDE, is now integrated into RapidDeploy's Radius Mapping solution, a Next Generation 9-1-1 (NG9-1-1) primary call-taking map that is trusted by local, regional and statewide agencies to improve 9-1-1 call outcomes. This integration provides unprecedented situational awareness and safety for first responders.

"Through our partnership with RapidDeploy, we are marking a new era in emergency response and setting a new standard for public safety operations," said Robert Murphy, ENP, RPL, Interim Director for DATAMARK. "The integration of DATAMARK INSIDE with RapidDeploy's Radius Mapping solution is a game-changer, offering enhanced situational understanding that can save lives."

DATAMARK INSIDE is a cloud-native application that allows users to create, interact with and manage valuable indoor data for use in dispatch centers, emergency response and facility management. DATAMARK INSIDE is built on Esri's ArcGIS Indoor Data Model, ensuring that user data meets industry standards and best practices.

With DATAMARK INSIDE, RapidDeploy's Radius Mapping solution now offers real-time visualization of floor-aware, geospatially-enabled indoor maps, providing 9-1-1 telecommunicators with a single pane of glass workflow while facilitating faster and more accurate responses to emergencies. The integration affirms that every stakeholder, from Emergency Communications Centers to school security administrations to field responders, has access to the critical mapping data necessary for effective emergency response.

"By integrating DATAMARK INSIDE with our Radius Mapping solution, we are enhancing the precision and effectiveness of emergency response operations," said Todd Komanetsky, VP of Strategic Partnerships at RapidDeploy. "This collaboration ensures that schools and first responders have access to critical indoor mapping data, enabling them to make informed decisions swiftly and to build on our mission of saving lives by reducing response times."

The collaboration between DATAMARK and RapidDeploy demonstrates the power of strategic partnerships in advancing public safety technology. As leaders in their respective fields, the two companies have integrated their expertise to deliver a solution that not only improves emergency response outcomes, but also enhances school, venue and building safety through advanced mapping integration.

About DATAMARK

As trusted advisors in public safety, DATAMARK brings comprehensive, real-world expertise in police, fire, EMS and 9-1-1 leadership roles to Next Generation 9-1-1 transitions. The DATAMARK team leads the industry by shaping rules and legislation, and by building a suite of products and services that ensure accurate emergency response location data in life-critical situations. DATAMARK empowers its team and stakeholder partners to foster trusted relationships and cultivate data integrity for informed decision making. DATAMARK, the public safety GIS team of Michael Baker International, has decades of proven experience in mission-critical government addressing projects. The team works with clients to solve their complex needs, from data quality checks and addressing to workflow analysis and more. Learn more about the company at www.datamarkgis.com and follow DATAMARK on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

About Michael Baker International

Michael Baker International is a leading provider of engineering and consulting services spanning five distinct Verticals: Infrastructure, Design-Build Services, Federal Programs and Services, Consulting and Technology Solutions (CTS) and Sustainable and Resilient Solutions (SRS). The firm's Practices encompass all facets of infrastructure, including design and civil engineering for diverse bridge, highway, water, rail and transit and aviation projects, as well as planning, architecture, environmental and construction and program management. For more than 80 years, the company has been a trusted partner to clients, providing comprehensive services and solutions, delivering expertise and quality, and embracing emerging technologies and the latest innovations – like intelligent transportation, engineered models, and public safety software as a service (SaaS).

The firm's 4,000 employees across more than 85 office locations are committed to Making a Difference for clients and communities through a culture of innovation, collaboration and technological advancement while reimagining Michael Baker to become a full-service engineering and consulting firm over the next five years.

To learn more, visit https://mbakerintl.com/.

About RapidDeploy:

Founded in 2016, and based in Austin, TX, RapidDeploy is the leading cloud-native platform for public safety. We provide Next Generation 911 solutions that deliver intelligent information throughout the emergency response journey, empowering agencies and first responders to drive better outcomes in mission-critical situations. With a curated partner network, our platform combines mobile signals, critical datasets, and call information into a single operating system, improving emergency response with location accuracy, situational awareness, modern communications, and actionable insights. Our products improve outcomes and ultimately save lives. In 2024, RapidDeploy earned recognition for the 7th year in a row as a prominent company to watch on the GovTech 100 list, and as a winner on Fast Company's 2024 Most Innovative Company list. Learn more at www.rapiddeploy.com.

