DATAMARK Selected to Support NG9-1-1 Transition in Florida Region 1

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., May 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DATAMARK, the public safety GIS team of Michael Baker International, announced today that counties included in Florida Region 1 have selected the team for GIS data creation, remediation and validation services. The project will encompass 12 counties in the panhandle of Florida: Escambia, Santa Rosa, Okaloosa, Walton, Washington, Bay, Jackson, Holmes, Liberty, Franklin, Gulf and Calhoun. This group comprises Florida Region 1, the first pilot region selected by the State of Florida E9-1-1 Board to begin preparing for a regional Next Generation 9-1-1 (NG9-1-1) deployment.

"NG9-1-1 will create a robust infrastructure for providing emergency services, ultimately leading to increased public safety," said Robert Murphy, Director of Business Development at DATAMARK, Michael Baker International. "Our deep bench of GIS professionals is uniquely positioned to provide the expertise to guide Florida Region 1's transition to NG9-1-1, and this pilot program will inform a state-wide rollout model."

The $5.8 million, five-year contract will include GIS data creation, data remediation, boundary facilitation, ongoing GIS data maintenance, GIS validation services and data-sharing to support public-safety answering point (PSAP) mapping and analytics programs. Florida Region 1 will also be equipped with DATAMARK Editor, the only fully cloud-native solution built for public safety GIS. This software solution provides a highly configurable, user-friendly interface to perform location data validations, make edits and implement quality control in alignment with National Emergency Number Association (NENA) NG9-1-1 data standards and GIS industry best practices. DATAMARK Editor supports data from local and regional GIS data providers and neighboring 9-1-1 authorities, ensuring seamless and accurate data across borders.

About DATAMARK

As trusted advisors in public safety, DATAMARK brings comprehensive, real-world expertise in police, fire, EMS and 9-1-1 leadership roles to Next Generation 9-1-1 transitions. The DATAMARK team leads the industry by shaping rules and legislation, and by building a suite of products and services that ensure accurate emergency response location data in life-critical situations. DATAMARK empowers its team and stakeholder partners to foster trusted relationships and cultivate data integrity for informed decision making. DATAMARK, the public safety GIS team of Michael Baker International, has decades of proven experience in mission-critical government addressing projects. The team works with clients to solve their complex needs, from data quality checks and addressing to workflow analysis and more. Learn more about the company at www.datamarkgis.com and follow DATAMARK on Twitter , LinkedIn and Facebook .

About Michael Baker International

Michael Baker International is a leading provider of engineering and consulting services. The firm's Practices encompass all facets of infrastructure, including design, civil engineering, planning, architecture, environmental, construction and program management. For more than 80 years, the company has been a trusted partner, providing comprehensive services and solutions to commercial clients and all branches of the military, as well as federal, state and municipal governments. Embracing emerging technologies and the latest innovations – like intelligent transportation and design-build project delivery – Michael Baker is an industry leader that delivers expertise and quality. The firm's more than 3,000 employees across nearly 100 locations are committed to Making a Difference for clients and communities through a culture of innovation, collaboration and technological advancement. To learn more, visit https://mbakerintl.com/ .

