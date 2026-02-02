DATAMARK Technologies and Jefferson County, WV Schools Partner to Increase School Safety

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DATAMARK Technologies, a leader in interoperable solutions for public safety location services, today announced its partnership with Jefferson County Schools, located in Jefferson County, West Virginia, to connect local 9-1-1 centers to school campuses utilizing its indoor mapping technology, INSIDE. As part of the project, DATAMARK Technologies will collect indoor data for 19 schools across the county, covering more than 1 million square feet. This data will be used to create highly - accurate indoor maps of each campus, which will then be securely shared with 9-1-1 centers through INSIDE. First responders will be able to access these maps directly through their existing applications. Participating schools include Washington High School, Shepherdstown Middle School, and South Jefferson Elementary.

"Our job is to keep students and staff safe, and that means being prepared for any situation," said Jeff Cisar, Director of Security for Jefferson County Schools "With DATAMARK Technologies' INSIDE maps, first responders won't waste time figuring out where to go; they'll already have the layout right in front of them. That kind of visibility makes a real difference when every second counts."

DATAMARK Technologies' indoor mapping solution, INSIDE, provides geospatial information services (GIS)-based indoor maps that deliver precise, reliable data for full visibility and oversight across school districts. INSIDE supports confident decision-making for first responders and strengthens emergency preparedness, reinforcing existing safety and security protocols.

Key information and features of INSIDE include:

Collection of detailed indoor data such as school hallways, classrooms, stairwells, entrances, and exits processed into GIS-based floor plans for multiple facilities

Ongoing data management services to ensure maps remain accurate, up-to-date and accessible for operational and safety purposes

Compliance with legislative standards by layering critical data such as live surveillance, true north orientation, and gridded overlays, while integrating with NG9-1-1 systems and CAD/CHE platforms for faster, and more coordinated emergency response

"When emergencies happen, clear communication and accurate information are everything," added Tara Vann, Director of Communications for Jefferson County 9-1-1. "INSIDE gives our dispatchers and telecommunicators the ability to share up-to-date maps with first responders right away. It helps agencies work together more smoothly and ultimately keeps our community safer."

The adoption of indoor mapping in schools reflects a growing trend driven by federal and state legislation requiring K-12 schools to create and share GIS-based digital indoor maps with first responders. "Indoor mapping is gaining momentum as federal and state requirements increasingly call for K–12 schools to share digital GIS-based maps with first responders," noted Mitch Pinkston, CEO of DATAMARK Technologies. "This integration of cutting-edge indoor mapping technology has revolutionized our approach to safety, offering a dynamic and collaborative tool that extends beyond physical surveillance, and DATAMARK Technologies' INSIDE solution is at the forefront of delivering real‑time, floor‑aware situational awareness that empowers first responders, strengthens emergency preparedness, and ensures schools can meet evolving legislative mandates with confidence."

DATAMARK Technologies' INSIDE solution not only meets legislative requirements but also delivers comprehensive visibility into every hallway, classroom and critical location. These maps provide visibility into every hallway, classroom, and critical location, as well as access to emergency equipment such as AEDs, fire extinguishers, and first aid kits. Several states, including West Virginia, have passed legislation or launched statewide initiatives mandating school districts to produce digital indoor maps of their facilities. Funding is included in these mandates, with states allocating school safety grants to support implementation.

Integrated with NG9-11 CAD/CHE Systems, INSIDE provides first responders with real-time access to school maps for faster navigation during critical incidents. By offering a 360-degree view of every corner, closet and stairwell, combined with CCTV integration, panic buttons and access control, schools gain a robust suite of safety tools accessible anytime, anywhere. Additionally, districts can easily update and adjust map details themselves, ensuring the most accurate and accessible data without the need to contact a representative.

About DATAMARK Technologies

DATAMARK Technologies provides a new era of 9-1-1 and redefines interoperability for the public safety industry. The company combines DATAMARK, Michael Baker International's public safety division known for best-in-class geographic information systems (GIS) data management and software solutions, with Digital Data Technologies, LLC (DDT), a top-tier Next Generation 9-1-1 (NG9-1-1) location services provider.

This strategic union heralds a new era of 9-1-1 and redefines geospatial data management for the public safety industry. DATAMARK Technologies offers a fully integrated solution that empowers public safety agencies to manage, maintain and leverage GIS data to the highest industry standards. The unified approach breaks down barriers of data silos to improve call routing accuracy, offer seamless discrepancy resolution and provide unwavering location fidelity for call takers with enhanced interoperability.

