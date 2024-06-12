DATAMARK Technologies Names Mitch Pinkston Chief Executive Officer

Industry veteran to lead team in ushering in a new era of 9-1-1 and redefining interoperability for the public safety industry

PITTSBURGH, June 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DATAMARK Technologies, a leader in interoperable solutions for public safety location services comprised of DATAMARK, Michael Baker International's innovative public safety geographic information systems (GIS) division, and Digital Data Technologies, Inc., (DDTI), a preeminent public safety core software vendor, proudly announces the appointment of Mitch Pinkston as Chief Executive Officer. With a vision to reimagine cumbersome geospatial workflows in Next Generation 9-1-1 (NG9-1-1) environments, Mr. Pinkston will spearhead the expansion of DATAMARK Technologies' integrated public safety product suite, grow the team's client base, and support DATAMARK Technologies' growing team of public safety, information technology and geographic information systems (GIS) experts.

"DATAMARK Technologies is pioneering interoperable solutions for public safety location services, championing the needs of addressing authorities, public safety answering points (PSAPs), and GIS analysts as they navigate the pivotal shift to NG9-1-1," said Dan Kieny President, Consulting and Technology Solutions at Michael Baker International. "Mitch's extensive and diverse expertise, coupled with a stellar track record in the public safety technology realm, ensures that DATAMARK Technologies will expand its business portfolio and offer profound insights, leadership and guidance to clients. This will significantly enhance emergency number services, paving the way for a system that is swifter and more robust than ever before."

The recently announced DATAMARK Technologies is re-imagining public safety operations by eliminating data and technological siloes between GIS data maintenance solutions and Next Generation Core Services (NGCS). It is the only provider of a fully integrated solution that empowers organizations to manage, maintain and leverage GIS data to the highest industry standards that improve call routing accuracy, offer seamless discrepancy resolution and provide unwavering location fidelity for call takers with enhanced interoperability.

"GIS data is the cornerstone of modern 9-1-1 systems. Our mission is to bridge the gap between GIS solutions and core service providers, ensuring data accuracy and integrity from inception to emergency response," stated Mr. Pinkston on his vision for DATAMARK Technologies.

Mr. Pinkston joins the DATAMARK Technologies team as a veteran member of DDTI. With 20 years of experience in the public safety technology industry, Mr. Pinkston served in roles of increasing responsibility at DDTI, including GIS/GPS Analyst, Project Manager, Director of Operations, Chief Information Officer and President, where he inspired the team to work toward their vision of ensuring all emergency calls are delivered with timely and relevant information. As a Project Manager, he led the successful implementation of the first statewide NENA i3 compliant NG9-1-1 solution. Mr. Pinkston helped build the Operations department at DDTI to support NG9-1-1 implementations across the country. As the Chief Information Officer, he aligned the Technology, Development and Operations teams to consistently deliver value to DDTI's customers.

Mr. Pinkston earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Geography from Bowling Green State University, holds a Project Management Professional (PMP) certification, is a graduate of Aileron's Course for Presidents and is an active member of the National Emergency Number Association (NENA).

About DATAMARK Technologies

DATAMARK Technologies provides a new era of 9-1-1 and redefines interoperability for the public safety industry. The company combines DATAMARK, Michael Baker International's public safety division known for best-in-class geographic information systems (GIS) data management and software solutions, with DDTI, a top-tier Next Generation 9-1-1 (NG9-1-1) location services provider.

This strategic union heralds a new era of 9-1-1 and redefines geospatial data management for the public safety industry. DATAMARK Technologies offers a fully integrated solution that empowers public safety agencies to manage, maintain and leverage GIS data to the highest industry standards. The unified approach breaks down barriers of data silos to improve call routing accuracy, offer seamless discrepancy resolution and provide unwavering location fidelity for call takers with enhanced interoperability.

For more information about DATAMARK Technologies, visit DATAMARKGIS.com or DDTI.net.

