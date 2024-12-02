DATAMARK Technologies Welcomes Chris Grollnek as Vice President of Public Safety Indoor Mapping

Firm strengthens indoor mapping market position with addition of leading industry expert

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DATAMARK Technologies, a leader in interoperable solutions for public safety location services, today announced that Chris Grollnek has joined the organization as Vice President of Public Safety Indoor Mapping. In his new role, Mr. Grollnek will be instrumental in growing the firm's indoor mapping vertical by expanding indoor mapping services and solutions and overseeing the development of technology innovations to expand DATAMARK Technologies' position in the public safety indoor mapping market space.

"Chris Grollnek's strong leadership skills and unwavering commitment to excellence make him the ideal choice to lead our public safety indoor mapping business," said Mitch Pinkston, CEO of DATAMARK Technologies. "His extensive knowledge and experience will be invaluable to advancing our mission to enhance public safety through innovative, spatially accurate and integrated solutions. We look forward to leveraging Chris' expertise to drive innovation and deliver exceptional value to our clients and partners."

As Vice President of Public Safety Indoor Mapping, Mr. Grollnek's work will ensure that DATAMARK Technologies remains at the cutting edge of indoor mapping innovation and continues to deliver tailored solutions designed to increase public safety indoors and reduce response times during emergency situations. With the addition of Mr. Grollnek, DATAMARK Technologies is well-positioned to further solidify its leadership in the public safety indoor mapping market.

With more than 33 years of experience in protective measures, Mr. Grollnek is internationally recognized as one of the leading experts in making public spaces secure and safe from the threat of active shooters and domestic terrorism. He is the founder of the Active Shooter Prevention Project (ASPP), LLC, a consultancy that has established a new national standard for active shooter prevention in use by government agencies. His extensive background also includes service in the United States Marine Corps, law enforcement and private sector, where he has provided strategic advisory services to top executives across the country. Mr. Grollnek frequently provides keynotes, training and strategic advisory services to the highest levels of government and senior executives nationwide.

Mr. Grollnek earned an Associate of Arts Degree in Education and General Studies from the University of South Carolina – Beaufort, a Bachelor of Science Degree in Business Management and Leadership Studies from the University of Maryland Global Campus and a Master of Science Degree in Administration of Justice and Security from the University of Phoenix.

About DATAMARK Technologies

DATAMARK Technologies provides a new era of 9-1-1 and redefines interoperability for the public safety industry. The company combines DATAMARK, Michael Baker International's public safety division known for best-in-class geographic information systems (GIS) data management and software solutions, with Digital Data Technologies, LLC (DDT), a top-tier Next Generation 9-1-1 (NG9-1-1) location services provider.

This strategic union heralds a new era of 9-1-1 and redefines geospatial data management for the public safety industry. DATAMARK Technologies offers a fully integrated solution that empowers public safety agencies to manage, maintain and leverage GIS data to the highest industry standards. The unified approach breaks down barriers of data silos to improve call routing accuracy, offer seamless discrepancy resolution and provide unwavering location fidelity for call takers with enhanced interoperability.

