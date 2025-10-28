Datamatics Business Solutions Appoints Kartik Nagarajan as Chief Executive Officer to Drive Next-Gen AI-Led Growth

NEW YORK, Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Datamatics Business Solutions Ltd (DBSL), a trusted global partner in data-driven marketing, managed outsourcing services for CPA firms and finance and accounting (F&A) solutions, today announced the appointment of Kartik Nagarajan as its Chief Executive Officer. This strategic move reinforces the company's focus on building agile, insight-powered solutions that accelerate growth for clients across industries.

Welcoming him to the company, Nishant Kanodia, Chairman, Datamatics Business Solutions Ltd, said: "We are entering an era where AI and analytics are transforming how enterprises grow and compete. Kartik Nagarajan's leadership experience across global business services, coupled with his ability to drive innovation at scale, makes him the right choice to steer DBSL through this evolution. With his vision, I am confident we will strengthen our global impact and accelerate our journey toward data-led, AI-powered growth."

Commenting on his appointment, Kartik Nagarajan, CEO, Datamatics Business Solutions Ltd, shared: "It's an honor to join DBSL at such an exciting juncture. The company has built a strong reputation for delivering business value through data and digital solutions. I see immense potential to build on that by embedding AI, automation and advanced analytics across everything we do — making DBSL more agile, intelligent and globally competitive in the years ahead."

Under Kartik Nagarajan's leadership, DBSL will continue to expand its leadership in Data and Demand Generation services while unlocking the full potential of its Finance & Accounting and CPA outsourcing business. The company aims to drive synergy between its sales, marketing, operations and finance capabilities, leveraging the power of AI, analytics and automation to help global enterprises and firms achieve measurable, sustainable growth.

Prior to joining DBSL, Kartik Nagarajan was the Managing Director – Business Consulting & Global Business Services (Sales) at Nexdigm, where he led significant expansion across consulting, outsourcing, and technology services, achieving multi-fold revenue growth and stronger global market penetration. Kartik Nagarajan has also held senior leadership roles with WPP, Avaya, and Aviva, where he built and scaled shared service operations, particularly in Finance & Accounting, while driving digital enablement and operational excellence across regions.

About Datamatics Business Solutions Ltd (DBSL):

Datamatics Business Solutions Ltd. (DBSL), is a leader in providing B2B data, demand generation and business intelligence solutions, finance & accounting solutions for CPAs and enterprises. For more information, visit www.datamaticsbpm.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2807442/Datamatics_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Datamatics Business Solutions Ltd