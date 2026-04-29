Datamatics Expands Client Relationship with a Fast-Growing American Insurtech Firm to Drive AI-Led Operations Transformation

MUMBAI, India, April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Datamatics (BSE: 532528) (NSE: DATAMATICS), a global Digital Technologies, Operations, and Experiences company, today announced an expansion of its engagement with a leading American InsurTech firm specializing in small business insurance. Datamatics was delivering customer engagement services. Going forward, Datamatics will also service mission-critical processes such as Claims, Collections, and Underwriting.

As the insurer accelerates growth in the U.S. market, it required a scalable, technology-led partner capable of managing high-volume, multi-channel interactions across voice and non-voice workflows, while maintaining stringent quality, compliance, and service standards. Datamatics will deliver an integrated operating model combining AI-led quality assurance, intelligent automation, and workforce optimization to ensure consistent, high-performance service delivery.

The engagement is built on a mature, multi-channel delivery framework that supports policyholders, agents, and brokers across real-time and back-office operations, creating a strong foundation to scale into core insurance processes across the value chain:

Underwriting: Supporting quote-to-bind processes, including data validation, risk information verification, case management, and documentation, enabling faster, more informed underwriting decisions.

Supporting quote-to-bind processes, including data validation, risk information verification, case management, and documentation, enabling faster, more informed underwriting decisions. Customer Service (Policy Servicing): Managing multi-channel interactions across policyholders, agents, and brokers, including inquiries, policy updates, and issue resolution, ensuring seamless service experience and high first-contact resolution.

Managing multi-channel interactions across policyholders, agents, and brokers, including inquiries, policy updates, and issue resolution, ensuring seamless service experience and high first-contact resolution. Claims: Handling first notice of loss (FNOL), claims triage, status tracking, and stakeholder coordination, driving faster response times and efficient claims lifecycle management.

Handling first notice of loss (FNOL), claims triage, status tracking, and stakeholder coordination, driving faster response times and efficient claims lifecycle management. Collections (Billing & Payments): Enabling payment support, follow-ups on outstanding balances, and resolution of billing queries, improving cash flow, recovery rates, and customer engagement.

Powered by AI, the model integrates real-time agent assist, predictive analytics, and intelligent workflow orchestration to enhance decision-making and operational control. The solution is expected to significantly improve first-call resolution, reduce transfer rates, accelerate claims and case processing, and elevate quality benchmarks beyond 90%, while delivering measurable gains in productivity and compliance.

Speaking on the occasion, Rahul Kanodia, Vice Chairman & CEO, Datamatics, said, "The expansion of this engagement underscores the real business impact we have delivered to our client. By combining AI with deep process expertise, we are helping our client transform operations at scale while unlocking faster growth and superior outcomes."

Datamatics has deep expertise in insurance across life, health and property & casualty insurance. With its process expertise and investments in AI it continues to strengthen its insurance portfolio. Recently Datamatics launched TruAI Underwriting, an AI-powered agentic solution designed to support and streamline insurance underwriting decisions.

About Datamatics:

Datamatics (BSE: 532528) (NSE: DATAMATICS) enables enterprises to go Deep in Digital to boost their productivity, customer experience, and competitive advantage. Datamatics caters to a diverse global clientele across Banking, Financial Services, Insurance, Healthcare, Manufacturing, International Organizations, and Media & Publishing. The Company has a presence across four continents with significant delivery centres in the USA, India, and the Philippines. To learn more about Datamatics, visit www.datamatics.com

For media queries, please contact:

Amit Nagarseker

Marketing & Corporate Communications

[email protected]

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2378391/4629271/Datamatics_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Datamatics Global Services Limited