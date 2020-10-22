Datamatics launches the world's largest repository of Automation use cases for enterprises, customers & partners

MUMBAI, India, Oct. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Datamatics, a global Technology, BPM and Intelligent Automation, and Digital Solutions company, today announced that it has launched an exhaustive repository of automation use cases across industries and functions. The repository has more than 800 RPA use cases and can be a ready reckoner for enterprises to kick-start their automation journey. The repository is available on the Datamatics website and is freely accessible to anyone and everyone.

The repository includes both industry-specific RPA use cases such as BFSI, Manufacturing, Logistics, and Functions specific use cases like Finance & Accounting, Information Technology, Human Resources, and others. It allows enterprises to pick and choose the processes easily. It also gives enterprises a glimpse of processes & functions automated by their peers and the benefits achieved. Besides, you can also talk to an automation expert from Datamatics who can guide you on industry-specific processes apt for automation.

Industry-specific use cases – This category has 600 use cases, which include Banking (250), followed by Logistics (55), Insurance (50) and Manufacturing (48), Financial Services (33), and Retail & e-Commerce (25). The others are from Healthcare, Government & Public Sector, Real Estate, Telecom, Travel & Hospitality, Education, and Media & Entertainment.

– More than 100 use cases covering Finance & Accounting (25), Human Resources (23), Sales & Marketing (19), IT Operations, Procurement, and others. Process specific use cases – It includes 72 process-specific use cases covering COVID-19, Work from Home, KYC, and Anti-Money Laundering

The repository is quite comprehensive and well appreciated by industry analysts and customers.

"Quadrant Knowledge Solutions congratulates and appreciates the Datamatics teams in providing access to over 800 automation use cases for various industries, functions and process-specific scenarios," said Piyush Dewangan, Industry Research Management at Quadrant Knowledge Solutions. "The initiative, which includes access to process-specific automation case studies along with guidance by automation experts from Datamatics team, will help organization in identifying the right processes and use cases to kick start their automation project and accelerate digital transformation initiatives", adds Dewangan.

Mitul Mehta, SVP & Head - Marketing & Communications, Datamatics, said, "Intelligent Automation should be a key strategic priority for businesses today. The pandemic has pushed enterprises to speed up their adoption of automation technologies. We believe this will be the largest repository of automation use cases available on the internet. The repository is freely available to all and will make it easy for enterprises, partners & developers in identifying the right processes for automation."

Click to access more than 800 automation use cases here - https://trubot.datamatics.com/resources/rpa-use-cases/

About Datamatics Global Services

Datamatics (BSE: 532528) (NSE: DATAMATICS) provides intelligent solutions for data-driven businesses to increase productivity and enhance the customer experience. Datamatics portfolio spans across ITS, BPM, Engineering Services and Big Data & Analytics all powered by AI. It has established products in RPA, IDP, BI and AFC. Datamatics has presence across 4 continents with major delivery centers in the USA, India, and Philippines.

About Datamatics Intelligent Automation (IA) Platforms

Datamatics has comprehensive IA platform, including TruBot (RPA), TruCap+ (Intelligent Data Capture Solution), TruAI (Artificial Intelligence), and TruBI (Advanced Analytics).

Visit www.datamatics.com

