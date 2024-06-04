Datamatics recognized in the Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Finance & Accounting Business Process Outsourcing Report For the third consecutive year

MUMBAI, India, June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Datamatics, a global leader in Digital Operations, Technologies, and Experiences, is proud to announce its inclusion in the 2024 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Finance and Accounting Business Process Outsourcing report for the Third year in a row. The Magic Quadrant evaluated 18 vendors in the industry. The company believe that this recognition solidifies Datamatics' position as a preferred partner for CFOs seeking AI-powered finance transformation.

Gartner evaluation is based on comprehensive criteria assessing Completeness of Vision and Ability to Execute of a company. Gartner recognized Datamatics as a Niche Player in the Magic Quadrant for Finance and Accounting BPO. They think that this is a testament to Datamatics' commitment to empowering CFOs with AI-powered autonomous finance. Datamatics with its proprietary generative AI and ML-powered digital platform, FINATO; improves P2P, O2C, and R2R workflows by reducing human dependencies. Datamatics has also introduced generative AI in demand forecasting and profitability analysis, and its teams use AI to process over 15 million balance sheet documents for global credit agencies annually.

Navin Gupta, EVP and Global Head, BPM, Datamatics, said, "We are proud to be recognized by the Gartner Magic Quadrant 2024 for Finance and Accounting BPO report for the third consecutive year. According to us, this reflects our dedication to innovation and excellence." He added, "At Datamatics, we have upgraded all our Finance and Accounting customers to FINATO, a digitally augmented suite powered by artificial intelligence, machine learning, automation, analytics, and mobility. It helps CFOs and finance leaders in AI-powered finance transformation while reducing processing costs and elevating process maturity with advanced digital technology."

Mitul Mehta, EVP and Chief Marketing Officer, Datamatics, commented, "At Datamatics, we are committed to supporting customers with cutting-edge AI-powered finance transformation. Being recognized in the 2024 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Finance and Accounting Business Process Outsourcing reflects our robust digital finance transformation abilities and our steadfast commitment to customer satisfaction."

Gartner disclaimer:

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Finance and Accounting Business Process Outsourcing, By Jan Ambergen, Geraldine Garaud, Hilary Richards, 21 May 2024.

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner and Magic Quadrant is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of the Gartner research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Datamatics

Datamatics (BSE: 532528) (NSE: DATAMATICS) provides intelligent solutions for data-driven businesses to increase productivity and enhance the customer experience. With a complete digital approach, Datamatic's portfolio spans across Information Technology Services, Business Process Management, Engineering Services, and Big Data & Analytics all powered by Artificial Intelligence. It has established products in Robotic Process Automation, Intelligent Document Processing, Business Intelligence, and Automated Fare Collection. Datamatics services global customers across Banking, Financial Services, Insurance, Healthcare, Manufacturing, International Organizations, and Media & Publishing. The Company has a presence across 4 continents with major delivery centers in the USA, India, and Philippines.

To learn more about Datamatics, visit www.datamatics.com and on LinkedIn, Twitter, YouTube, and Facebook.

