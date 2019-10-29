Datameer Announces $40 Million in Funding to Drive Innovation and Launch Neebo, a Cloud-Native Virtual Analytics Hub

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Datameer, maker of the leading data preparation and exploration solution Datameer X, today announced additional funding to drive global adoption of Datameer X by the data science community and importantly to launch Neebo, a cloud-native self-service solution that will enable teams of analytics professionals and data scientists to create, discover, use, and share trusted assets in hybrid landscapes.

Datameer recently closed a $40 million funding round to further extend its leadership position in the enterprise data preparation and exploration market, serve the ever growing AI market and to accelerate the development and market introduction of the disruptive Neebo solution. The round — which will help further build out global sales and engineering capabilities — was led by existing investor ST Telemedia (STT), with participation from long standing shareholders Redpoint Ventures, Kleiner Perkins, Nextworld Capital, Citi Ventures and Top Tier Capital Partners.

"We are thrilled to see an exceptionally unifying product like Neebo come to market, that will bridge analytics in the on-premises and cloud worlds to drastically increase analyst collaboration and productivity," explains Stephen Miller, President and Group CEO of STT. "We are also proud that the Datameer team is innovating at a rapid pace, and has already filed five patents for Neebo to bring a highly differentiated product to market. ST Telemedia's increased investment in Datameer reinforces our strategic focus to build world-class data-centric cloud technologies platforms. We are delighted to support Datameer in their continued innovation and growth."

Over the past couple of years, enterprise systems landscapes have become increasingly complex and disparate. Today, analytics assets reside in data warehouses, data lakes, content repositories, and SaaS applications—both on-premises and in the cloud. As such, effective centralization has become a challenge. Neebo solves this challenge by creating a single view of all analytics assets, accessible from one location.

"Neebo virtualizes these complex landscapes, without moving data and other assets, and uses machine learning to help analytics professionals find and create assets, combine them, and publish them to any BI or data science tool," says Christian Rodatus, CEO of Datameer.

"Neebo is a SaaS solution that enables analytics professionals to kick-start a project in minutes and helps them immediately decrease time-to-insight. AI-enabled discovery and blending builds a searchable repository of trusted assets to further boost analyst performance. This is all achieved in an environment that doesn't compromise data governance and security."

CloudCover's customers, for example, have data on multiple clouds and database technologies. "Neebo saves our customers a costly migration exercise by unifying disparate data sources without having to copy and duplicate data. It allows us to focus on higher value services and our customers love us for it!" says Vishal Parpia, CloudCover CEO.

Datameer Inc. is the company behind Datameer X, the data prep solution for machine learning, and Neebo, the Virtual Analytics Hub that enables analytics professionals to find, connect, combine, collaborate, and publish analytics assets. The Company is headquartered in San Francisco, with offices in New York, Toronto, Halle, and London.

ST Telemedia (STT) is a strategic investor focused on communications, data centres, and infrastructure technology businesses across Asia, the US and Europe. We aim to ignite enduring change for our stakeholders by focusing on long term value creation. Our goal is to build leading platforms to drive growth and impact in their respective industries and communities. For more information, please visit www.sttelemedia.com .

