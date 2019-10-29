Datameer Deepens Leadership Bench to Accelerate Growth and Innovation

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Datameer , maker of the leading data preparation and exploration solution Datameer X and the virtual analytics hub Neebo, today announced the addition of Chief Product Officer Bob Page and VP of Marketing Benoîte Yver to lead and accelerate the growth of both products. The news comes fresh off the heels of an announcement that Datameer had secured $40 million in new funding to drive innovation and launch Neebo, the cloud-native self-service analytics solution.

Despite people saying that data is the new oil, organizations are still trying to figure out how to leverage it effectively. According to the 2019 NewVantage Point Survey , 72% of organizations have yet to create an analytics-driven culture.

Datameer X , the latest version of the Datameer platform, and Neebo, the new analytics hub for analytics teams, have been developed to solve this challenge.

The addition of Bob and Benoîte to the executive team will help put these innovations in the hands of forward-thinking companies faster, accelerating their analytical transformation initiatives.

"We're thrilled to bring two incredibly talented people on board to help us make analytics and machine learning easier for everyone," said Christian Rodatus, CEO of Datameer.

Bob, who will oversee the Datameer X and Neebo products, brings more than 20 years of experience building analytics technologies at companies like Accrue, Yahoo!, eBay, and Hortonworks. He's also served as an advisor for companies like Cloudera, Teradata, and Ambition Data, and is a director emeritus of the Digital Analytics Association.

"I am excited to contribute to the advancement of solutions for analytics professionals," said Bob Page. "I am honored to work with both a talented leadership team and passionate employees to bring these innovations to the world."

Benoîte, who will steer marketing efforts for both products, has worn many different hats, from engineering and product management to strategy consulting and marketing over a career that spans more than 20 years. Lately, she has been leading growth marketing efforts at companies at various stages, from Fortune 100 organizations and, more recently, a handful of venture-backed tech companies, including Medallia, Pantheon, Wonolo, Wootric, Personal Capital, BetterManager, InfluxData, Kite, and Mattermost.

"Despite massive investment in infrastructure and software over the last two decades, very few companies can truthfully claim to be analytics-driven," Yver says. "The Neebo platform is game-changing in that it provides central access to all enterprise data—without the infrastructure, staff, and time costs of duplicating and moving data around—, a central repository for all analytics work and powerful collaboration capabilities which together will truly democratize analytics across the enterprise. I'm very grateful to have an opportunity to help companies level up their analytics game."

About Datameer & Neebo

Datameer Inc. is the company behind Datameer X, the data prep solution for machine learning, and Neebo, the Virtual Analytics Hub that enables analytics professionals to find, connect, combine, collaborate, and publish analytics assets. The company is headquartered in San Francisco, with offices in New York, Toronto, Berlin, Halle, and London. To learn more about Datameer X, visit www.datameer.com . To learn more about Neebo, visit www.neebo.ai .

