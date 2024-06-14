DataMesh Concludes New Funding Round

Driving the Application of XR and Digital Twin for Industrial Metaverse Platform

SINGAPORE, June 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, DataMesh, an innovator focused on Industrial Metaverse platforms, announced the successful closure of a new funding round, joined by KDDI Open Innovation Fund 3, the corporate venture capital fund of the Japanese telecom giant KDDI, Singtel Innov8, the corporate venture capital fund of Singtel, along with esteemed funds having business partnerships with DataMesh. The funds raised will expedite the research & development efforts and market expansion of DataMesh's Industrial Metaverse platform, further driving digital transformation across the industrial sector, particularly through the application of XR and digital twin technologies.

Committed to building the leading Industrial Metaverse platform FactVerse, DataMesh offers integrated virtual and physical solutions to enterprises by leveraging digital twins, XR (extended reality), artificial intelligence (AI), and the Internet of Things (IoT) technologies. The platform empowers enterprises to digitize the management of factories, optimize production processes, improve operational efficiency, and introduce innovative applications for remote collaboration, training, and maintenance scenarios.

Designed to empower frontline workers, DataMesh's XR applications can overlay digital twin models onto real-world scenarios using AR/VR technologies, assisting workers in understanding equipment and operations more intuitively, fostering remote collaboration and training, and boosting both efficiency and safety.

Moreover, the FactVerse platform serves as a robust digital twin hub, breaking down barriers between industrial data and business applications for interconnectedness and data sharing. This equips enterprises with comprehensive, in-depth insights for informed decision-making. Currently, DataMesh FactVerse has been widely applied in industries such as manufacturing, aviation, AEC (architecture, engineering, and construction), data center, and facility management, helping organizations elevate digital transformation strategies and drive enterprise innovation.

"We are thrilled to have investors like KDDI joining us, and we appreciate the continuous support from Singtel Innov8," said Jie Li, Founder, and CEO of DataMesh. "Their extensive industry expertise and resources will significantly bolster DataMesh's growth. Together, we look forward to working closely to drive the application and adoption of the Industrial Metaverse platform, empowering industrial enterprises globally to accelerate digital transformation."

About DataMesh

DataMesh is a high-technology company focused on the development of Industrial Metaverse platforms. Committed to providing integrated solutions for enterprises through digital twin, XR (Extended Reality), AI, IoT, and other technologies, DataMesh empowers industrial enterprises to achieve digital transformation. Visit DataMesh at https://datamesh.com/

About KDDI

KDDI is a leading telecommunications operator in Japan, offering mobile communications, fixed communications, internet services, and more. KDDI is dedicated to promoting the application of new generation information technology to support societal development.

About Singtel Innov8

Singtel Innov8 is the corporate venture capital fund of Singtel, specializing in investing in and partnering with innovative enterprises in the next-generation information technology sector.

CONTACT: Adam He ([email protected])

SOURCE DataMesh