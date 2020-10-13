Datametica delivers Raven through Google Cloud Marketplace

HIGHLAND PARK, Illinois, Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Datametica - Giving Data Wings, today announced Raven's availability on Google Cloud Marketplace, providing customers with an enterprise-ready, automated code conversion product that translates workload from the current legacy system to Google BigQuery and modernizes ETL to an ELT model. It enables rapid translation, at any scale, even complex SQL/scripts/ETL, to an optimized target system such as BigQuery.

Google Cloud Marketplace lets users quickly deploy functional software packages that run on Google Cloud. Google Cloud Marketplace allows customers to easily start up a familiar software package with services like Compute Engine or Cloud Storage, with no manual configuration required.

Datametica is a preferred premier migration partner for those moving to Google Cloud. Datametica tools bring capabilities to transform legacy Teradata, Oracle, Hadoop, Netezza, Datastage, Informatica and others, to a cloud-based data warehousing, data engineering, and advanced analytics solution. Datametica automates and accelerates migration to Google Cloud, enabling the rapid and low cost adoption of new environments to drive business and technology outcomes.

Dr. Phil Shelley, Co-founder, and President of Datametica says "Based on our history of being customers ourselves, of Teradata, Oracle, Hadoop, Netezza, Greenplum, Datastage, Mainframe and other legacy solutions, and having moved them to Google Cloud, we built automation tools to enable large enterprises to migrate to the cloud faster, at lower risk, at lower costs and without the frustration that we went through. We are proud to support all system integrators and customers around the world with the best route to the cloud: Customers of these legacy solutions, can now unlock their data with the capabilities and lower costs that moving to the cloud brings."

