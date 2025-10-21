Dataminr Announces Intent to Acquire ThreatConnect

Creating the industry's first Agentic AI-Powered Client-Tailored intelligence

NEW YORK, Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Dataminr , the leader in AI-powered real-time event, threat & risk intelligence, today announced its intent to acquire ThreatConnect , a premier intelligence management platform for contextualizing and prioritizing threats across internal client data environments. The transaction values ThreatConnect at $290 million.

The fusion of Dataminr's leading AI platform for public data signals with ThreatConnect's deep internal data capabilities will create the industry's first-ever Agentic AI-powered Client-Tailored intelligence. Dataminr's AI Agents will dynamically reason across both the internal and external data domains to deliver real-time intelligence that is context-aware, personalized, and automatically adapts to the unique needs of individual customers.

"We are thrilled to be joining forces with ThreatConnect's amazing 170-person mission-oriented team that shares in our passion for delivering customer value through rapid AI innovation," said Ted Bailey, Founder and CEO of Dataminr. "By uniting our AI platform with the capabilities of ThreatConnect, Dataminr will fuse external public data signals and internal client data to pioneer the first-ever real-time Client-Tailored intelligence. The future of Dataminr's real-time intelligence will be more relevant and actionable than ever before—enabling our clients to not just understand what is happening, but what it means to them, and how they should respond."

Relied on by 250 leading enterprise and government organizations, including one-third of the Fortune 50, ThreatConnect's customers leverage the platform to prioritize emerging threats and automate response. The ThreatConnect platform is trusted by many of the world's most sophisticated organizations, including four of the five largest tech companies in the world, and enterprises including Natwest, Nike, Wells Fargo, Wyndham Hotels, and General Parts Corporation, as well as government agencies in the U.S., UK, Australia, and more.

"ThreatConnect has spent years helping enterprises and government cyber defense organizations bring order to vast amounts of threat and risk intelligence," said Balaji Yelamanchili, CEO of ThreatConnect. "The world's leading enterprises rely on our platform to bring context, prioritization, speed, and precision to cyber defense. We are thrilled to join forces with Dataminr and combine our powerful platforms, creating new ways to deliver Client-Tailored intelligence and greater value to customers around the world."

Dataminr Pulse for Cyber Risk and ThreatConnect will become a joint offering to empower cyber customers with enhanced Client-Tailored AI-powered threat intelligence, risk-based prioritization, and faster, more precise response. Beyond cybersecurity, Dataminr will leverage ThreatConnect's core platform capabilities and deep expertise to accelerate internal client data fusion from a broader ecosystem of additional partner and client data environments that span the physical, digital, and cyber domains.

"In today's insurance landscape, risk can emerge from anywhere, digital, physical, cyber, or operational. This is the combination we've been waiting for: real-time, adaptive intelligence that knows our organization and what matters most," said John Sapp, Chief Information Security Officer at Texas Mutual Insurance. "As a CISO, the fusion of Dataminr and ThreatConnect represents a leap forward in how we identify, interpret, and act on risk across every part of our enterprise."

Existing ThreatConnect customers can expect continued support and development, along with accelerated innovation for the product they rely on today. Over time, both ThreatConnect's and Dataminr's Pulse for Cyber Risk customers will be offered enhancements that combine the two product's capabilities, advancing the next generation of threat intelligence.

"Resilient infrastructure is the foundation of progress. Today, that foundation is powered by intelligence and AI," said Jim Kavanaugh, WWT Co-Founder and CEO. "By unifying Dataminr's AI-powered real-time event, threat, and risk intelligence with ThreatConnect's robust threat contextualization, prioritization, and response capabilities, together with WWT's cyber capabilities and Advanced Technology Center, we will be positioned to help organizations move from reactive to proactive—embedding resilience, speed, and confidence into the systems that power critical missions and industries worldwide."

"The integration of Dataminr and ThreatConnect, along with their leading platforms, represents an exciting opportunity for organizations to significantly strengthen their defenses against adversaries by fusing internal data with external signals," said Timothy Torres, Chief Security Officer at TriNet.

The acquisition of ThreatConnect caps a year of record momentum for Dataminr. In September, the company completed a $300 million financing led by Fortress and NightDragon, was named No. 27 on the Fortune Future 50 , and launched Intel Agents for the physical world —a pioneering Agentic AI capability. In 2025, Dataminr also welcomed Dave DeWalt to its Board of Directors, Jen Easterly as Chair of its Corporate Advisory Board, and Tiffany Buchanan as CFO .

Read more on the acquisition from Dataminr CEO Ted Bailey and ThreatConnect CEO Balaji Yelamanchili .

About ThreatConnect

ThreatConnect provides solutions to enable cyber defenders to continuously manage threat exposure and improve cyber resilience. Our threat and risk-informed defense products give defenders the advantage over adversaries with rich context, risk-based prioritization, and the ability to quickly and precisely act on emerging threats. Our products span threat, risk, and security operations, and come together in a single intelligence hub. More than 250 global enterprises rely on ThreatConnect every day to contextualize and prioritize emerging threats and automate defenses.

About Dataminr

Dataminr is the global leader in AI-powered real-time event, threat & risk intelligence. The company delivers the earliest actionable intelligence on breaking events, emerging threats, and unexpected risks across the physical, digital, and cyber domains. Dataminr first pioneered Multi-Modal Fusion AI, synthesizing text in 150 languages, image, video, audio, and sensor signals across 1M public data sources to deliver the fastest, most accurate real-time detection. Dataminr's AI innovations, including ReGenAI, Intel Agents, and PreGenAI, build on this foundation by delivering Live Briefs, Agentic AI-powered context, and Predictive Intelligence. More than 100 U.S. government agencies, 20 international governments, two-thirds of the Fortune 50, and half of the Fortune 100 trust Dataminr to protect people, assets, and operations and respond with unmatched speed and confidence. For more information, visit www.dataminr.com .

